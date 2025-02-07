Listen to Sunderland's Music City anthem by local talent Tom A. Smith

Mackem music star Tom A. Smith has released a new track to commemorate Sunderland’s new Music City status.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom A. Smith performing the Music City anthem. Photo by Thomas Jackson | Thomas Jackson

Sunderland was officially accepted into the Music Cities Network on January 21 – becoming only the second city in the UK to join the group of Music Cities behind Manchester.

And rising star Tom, from East Rainton, has released a new track titled Music City to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on his Instagram account, Tom said: “Congratulations to my hometown Sunderland on achieving Music Cities Network status. I’ve written a tune to celebrate called Music City.”

The lyrics capture Tom’s love of Sunderland and its vibrant music scene as he sings: “We’re a Music City, we’re a dancing city, if you’re romantic you’ll fall in love so quickly. I know it’ll save you, I know it’ll change you, we’re a Music City.”

Sunderland became a Music City in January. Photo by Thomas Jackson | Thomas Jackson

And Tom pays homage to Wearside’s rich musical heritage with the line: “There’s a melody on the streets that have kept us on our feet, there’s a rhythm in our hearts that has been here from the start, there’s music in our city, we’re a music city.”

Tom surprised an audience at The Peacock in Sunderland with the new track, which has since been released on his Instagram account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reaction From Musicians and Public Figures Continues

Dave Stewart has shown his support for Sunderland's Music City status | Sunderland Echo

Tom is the latest music star to celebrate Sunderland’s successful bid to join the Music Cities Network.

Eurythmics star Dave Stewart expressed his delight at the news: “There’s a whole new feelingn about Sunderland.

“I’m so happy it’s becoming more and more vibrant and exciting thanks to music. Music helps, heals and brings people together – we all need music in our lives.

“I’m very happy we’re joining the Music Cities Network, it’s a significant moment in our musical history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Brammer of The Kane Gang said: “My heartfelt congratulations to Sunderland on becoming part of the Music Cities Network. It’s really fantastic news.”

Lauren Laverne said: “Wonderful news from my home town. Huge congratulations Sunderland Music City.”

And Leo Pearlman, co-CEO of Fulwell Entertainment, said: “Incredible news for our great city, huge congratulations to all involved.”

Sunderland Year Of Music

Year of Music | Submitted

As part of its five-year strategy for music in Sunderland, Sunderland Music City has announced the Sunderland Year of Music 2025-2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The year-long celebration of the city’s musical heritage and talent will encompass a huge range of events, from gigs and festivals to educational workshops and community activities.

Joining the roster of established festivals like Summer Streets, Waves, and Monument, Sunderland Music City’s Music Office will create and test new events based on feedback from the music sector and Sunderland residents, with the goal of showcasing underrepresented genres and connecting people with new music.

A true community undertaking, local musicians, promoters, and fans will be encouraged to host their own Year of Music events, which will be included on and promoted through the event’s dedicated website.

The event follows in the footsteps of Sunderland’s fellow Music City, Aarhus, in Denmark, which ran its own Year of Music in 2022.

The event was hailed a resounding success, serving to strengthen cohesion in the region’s music industry and creating a framework for further development.