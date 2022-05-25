Listen to Part 2 of Testimony: The Body on Seaham Beach, a true crime podcast out now

In the first episode of the podcast listeners learnt of a case of unidentified remains which has confounded investigators since the day they were discovered.
On the podcast Fiona Thompson, who covered the story as a reporter for the Sunderland Echo at the time, takes listeners through the actions of police and others in the weeks, months and years that followed, in the exhaustive attempt to identify these remains.
In the second episode of the podcast, out now, listeners will hear from Coroner’s Officer Neville Dixon, who worked on the case and inquest. He explains why the case was so unusual then and even now.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland at Wembley: London pub landlord thanks SAFC fans for ‘bumper weekend’ after League play-off final victory over Wycombe Wanderers
-
2
Two people taken to hospital after crash on A1231 Sunderland Highway
-
3
NIKKI ALLAN: Man accused of murder of Sunderland schoolgirl in 1992 set to face trial
-
4
Serial Sunderland road menace with 63 offences drove in faulty BMW with smashed windows to escape police
-
5
Three men arrested after motorcycle theft in Sunderland
Other contributors include Professor Caroline Wilkinson of Liverpool John Moores University, who worked with Cliff Down, the lead police officer, and his team to carry out a facial reconstruction of the unidentified man. Dr Wilkinson is famed for doing a similar reconstruction of King Richard III, following the discovery of his remains in a Leicester car park in 2012.
As well as the specifics of this case, the podcast sheds light on how missing people cases and unidentified remains are treated by the authorities and investigators.
Testimony is a Laudable production for the Sunderland Echo. It is presented, produced and edited by Kelly Crichton.
How to listen to Testimony:
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6Lau9n9mkNrMxC0mR8B4lA?si=7539b907292245d5
Apple
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/testimony-a-true-crime-podcast/id1543679400?i=1000562723573
Podfollow
https://podfollow.com/testimony-a-true-crime-podcast