Listen to Part 2 of Testimony: The Body on Seaham Beach, a true crime podcast out now

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first episode of the podcast listeners learnt of a case of unidentified remains which has confounded investigators since the day they were discovered.

On the podcast Fiona Thompson, who covered the story as a reporter for the Sunderland Echo at the time, takes listeners through the actions of police and others in the weeks, months and years that followed, in the exhaustive attempt to identify these remains.

In the second episode of the podcast, out now, listeners will hear from Coroner’s Officer Neville Dixon, who worked on the case and inquest. He explains why the case was so unusual then and even now.

Testimony: The Body on Seaham Beach is a two-part podcast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other contributors include Professor Caroline Wilkinson of Liverpool John Moores University, who worked with Cliff Down, the lead police officer, and his team to carry out a facial reconstruction of the unidentified man. Dr Wilkinson is famed for doing a similar reconstruction of King Richard III, following the discovery of his remains in a Leicester car park in 2012.

As well as the specifics of this case, the podcast sheds light on how missing people cases and unidentified remains are treated by the authorities and investigators.

Testimony is a Laudable production for the Sunderland Echo. It is presented, produced and edited by Kelly Crichton.

How to listen to Testimony:

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6Lau9n9mkNrMxC0mR8B4lA?si=7539b907292245d5

Apple

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/testimony-a-true-crime-podcast/id1543679400?i=1000562723573

Podfollow