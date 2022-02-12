Jacky White's stall holder raises more than £5,000 for charity - and it is all in memory of two people she loved
A Sunderland market trader has vowed to keep up her incredible efforts for charity after raising thousands of pounds in memory of her brother.
Lilian Griffiths, runs LG Fashions at Jacky White’s market in Sunderland where she sells skirts, jumpers, pyjamas, dresses and other clothes for older women.
But Lilian, from South Shields, also runs a charity book stand from the market and it is a huge success. It has raised another £500 in its latest boost for
the Bobby Robson Foundation in memory of Lilian’s brother John Williams.
John, 67, also from South Shields, died around nine years ago from cancer and Lilian also raises money in memory of her friend Anne Ashcroft who died more than two years ago.
The deaths of the two people close to her prompted Lilian to begin fundraising for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
In two years, with every penny donated to the charity, she has now raised around £5,000.
But Lilian has helped a number of charities over the years, including St Clare’s Hospice in Jarrow.
The donation to the Foundation is the latest boost from Lilian who has been fundraising for around 20 years. She said: “I will just keep going as long as I am there at the market.”
Lilian would love to hear from anyone who is willing to donate items to the charity stall. Books on the stall sell for 50 pence if they are paperbacks, £1 for hardbacks and £1 for CDs and DVDs as well.
Lilian can also sell toys there.