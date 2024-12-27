Life in Sunderland: 24 pictures from 2024

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:44 GMT

It’s been a busy year in Sunderland as the city forges ahead with what’s been hailed as the country’s most-ambitious regeneration project.

From new additions to the skyline to scenes of everyday life, here’s 24 pictures from 2024 captured by our photographers.

1. New Year's Day 2024

1. New Year's Day 2024

The new year got off to a sunny start with the city's favourite sand artist on Roker beach. | Sunderland Echo

2. Red and white army

2. Red and white army

Not the result the Sunderland faithful wanted, but Derby Day was a much-anticipated fixture at the Stadium of Light in January. | Sunderland Echo

3. Cheers!

3. Cheers!

January saw the arrival of The Botanist, which opened to much fanfare in Keel Square and has proved a popular addition to the city. | Sunderland Echo

4. Restoring a corner of history

4. Restoring a corner of history

The restoration of the Elephant Tearooms on the corner of Fawcett Street was completed in March. | Sunderland Echo

