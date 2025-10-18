Staff and customers at the Jolly Potter pub in South Hylton are coming together to raise money to help little Ivanna Potts, 4, get her childhood back and get the potentially life-saving heart surgery she needs.

The popular pub is hosting a charity night in aid of Ivanna and her family and are asking for people in the community to come forward to donate raffle prizes and provide entertainment.

The Jolly Potter pub in South Hylton is looking to raise funds for Ivanna Potts, 4, to help her receive potentially lifesaving heart surgery. | Submitted.

Ivanna was born with a severe form of congenital heart disease called hypoplastic right heart and heterotaxy syndrome.

Unable to get the treatment which could potentially save her life and give Ivanna her childhood back on the NHS, Ivanna’s family contacted Boston Children’s Hospital and were given new hope by the doctors there.

Dad Jack Potts said: “Doctors at the hospital in Boston have been in touch to say there is a pathway for Ivanna to get her childhood back and potentially save her life.

“The hospital are offering something called a Biventricular Repair Program. This involves multiple intricate repairs to Ivanna’s heart defects, requiring an exceptionally skilled and experienced surgical team.

“Boston Children’s Hospital is one of the few centres in the world with the expertise and success rates for such specialised procedures.”

Unfortunately the cost to fly Ivanna out to the USA and to undergo the pioneering operation and aftercare is £250,000 - an amount Jack and the rest of his family simply don’t have.

After hearing of Ivanna’s plight the popular pub put a post out on their Facebook page asking for help to put on a fundraising charity night.

The post stated: “We need your help to put on a charity night to help save little Ivanna’s life.

“We’re coming together as a community to help four-year-old Ivanna Potts, a brave little girl from our region who’s fighting one of the most complex forms of congenital heart disease.

“Ivanna has already been through several open-heart surgeries, but now her only hope is a life-saving operation at Boston Children’s Hospital in the USA — one of the few places in the world that can perform the surgery she desperately needs.

“The cost is around £250,000, and time is running out. The Jolly Potter in South Hylton is hosting a Charity Night to help raise funds for Ivanna’s GoFundMe page.”

The statement in the post asks for people to contact them who can provide music and entertainment, prizes to donate for a raffle, and any local businesses to donate prizes or sponsor the event.

The post goes on to state: “Every bit of help, big or small, makes a huge difference. Let’s pull together as the amazing North East community we are and give Ivanna the fighting chance she deserves.”

The charity night will take place at the pub on Saturday November 15 from 7pm. Anyone who can help is asked to call into the pub or to contact them on the Jolly Potter’s Facebook page.