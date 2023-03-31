Billy Ritchie in action.

Billy Ritchie, 68, from Houghton, began his career in 1973 when he bagged his first job at Empire Bingo in his home town.

He went on to work at a number of different clubs in the North East but finally found his place when the Buzz Bingo site in Washington, originally branded as Gala, opened its doors in 1994.

Sunday, April 2, will see celebrations marking 50 years in the job for Billy, with his employers hosting a special ‘Billy Bingo Bash’ for customers old and new.

Billy said he had wanted to be a bingo caller from a young age, and has been reliving some of his fond memories from 29 years at the Washington venue, including weekend bus trips and the cabaret shows on Saturday nights.

When asked how he feels about celebrating his Golden Anniversary of bingo calling, Billy said: “I feel on top of the world. I love my job and I am lucky that I get the chance to do what I love every day.

“I’ll never tire of the atmosphere during a busy bingo session and there’s no better feeling than announcing a big win – everyone goes crazy.”

I have no plans of retiring any time soon, I hope to keep going for a few more years yet.”

General Manager at Buzz Bingo Washington, Debbie Pearson said: “Billy is a much loved, respected member of the bingo community so we couldn’t let his Golden Anniversary go by without a proper celebration.

"The team can’t wait to see colleagues and customers alike come together on Sunday to raise a glass to Billy’s incredible bingo career.”

Billy’s Bingo Bash will take place on Sunday, April 2, from 11am and tickets are available to purchase from club in advance or on the door for £12.

Customers will receive a free glass of bubbly and a cupcake on arrival, followed by hot dogs and chips and a fun-filled afternoon courtesy of cabaret entertainment.