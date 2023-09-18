Watch more videos on Shots!

As a new season starts to unfold then so too does a new series of illustrations which follow on from Sir Quentin’s hugely popular summer trails.

Sir Quentin worked in partnership with legendary author Roald Dahl and more recently David Walliams to capture the imagination of generations of children, and his captivating drawings, many of which have never been seen before, are now being used to help engage visitors to the centre with the nature around them.

The new Drawn to Water trail corresponds with descriptions and Sir Quentin’s illustrations as people make their way around the centre.

One of the illustrations used in the Drawn to Water autumn trail.

The initiative, which will have a different guide and trail for each season, is designed to help visitors “see the wonder of wetland nature through the eyes of the UK’s best-loved illustrator”.

Speaking at the launch of the trails, Sir Quentin said: “I am delighted to be sharing my pictures with the Washington Wetland Centre and their visitors through the Drawn to Water experience.

“This project appealed to me because I have a lifelong fascination of drawing wetland wildlife, especially birds. I can't quite explain why, but it may be because like us, they are on two legs and have expressive gestures.

“The drawings you will see are from my own personal archive and many have rarely been seen in public before.

A key feature of the illustrations is the change to more autumnal weather conditions.

“Through Drawn to Water, I hope that seeing my artwork in places where these creatures are thriving will allow new audiences to enjoy wetland wildlife as much as I do, perhaps prompting a few people to pick up a pen, pencil or even a quill and do their own drawings.”

Referring to the change in season, Sir Quentin added: “Visitors will be walking with me, and I like to think of myself walking with them. I shan’t mind if I get my feet wet.”

The new autumn trail was launched at the weekend (Saturday September 16) and features seasonal illustrations including walking through the falling leaves, sheltering from the rain and the all too familiar muddy boots.

Speaking about the new trail, Washington Wetland Trust’s PR and marketing executive, Leanne McCormella said: “While every season in our wetlands is special, autumn is an ideal time to immerse yourself in the sensory side of nature.

Washington Wetland Centre marketing executive Leanne McCormella with one of Sir Quentin's illustrations.

“The crunch of leaves underfoot, the sounds of migrating birds, the ever-changing scenery - Sir Quentin’s instantly recognisable images really embrace that and more.

“The greens of summer will soon transform into a rich riot of golds, oranges and browns and envelop you in their beauty, while autumn’s gentle light lends our diverse mix of habitats and landscapes a magical glow.

“Our visiting species change too, with the arrival of black-tailed godwits, little egret and ruff and an increase in kingfisher sightings.

“This really is a wonderful opportunity to see why autumnal wetlands are so incredible and why they influence so many artists, including Sir Quentin Blake.”

For any budding illustrators, the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) has also launched a national competition where artists of all abilities can enter their work to be in with a chance of winning a unique, embossed Quentin Blake wetland print.

Under the theme of wetlands, entrants are invited to initially submit a photograph of a 2D piece of art – which could be a drawing, illustration, painting or photograph – which will be judged by a panel of judges from Quentin Blake’s studios and the WWT.