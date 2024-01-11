The Soup Kitchen is seeing an increasing number of people needing help.

A Sunderland man is trekking to the world's highest mountain to help raise vital funds for Sunderland Community Soup kitchen.

Lee Teasdale, 32, is currently on the fifth day of his trek to Everest Base Camp which sits at an altitude of 5364m - almost six times the height of England's highest peak, Scafell Pike.

Lee Teasdale on his trek to Everest base camp.

Speaking to the Echo from the Everest trail in Nepal, Lee said: "I chose to raise money for Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen after donating some small items in the run up to Christmas over the last couple of years.

“I also saw first-hand the ‘warm space’ they created last year and had a short but meaningful interaction with one of the people making use of the space, who couldn’t thank me enough.

“I decided there and then that I would try harder and encourage family and friends towards supporting the Soup Kitchen should they have anything to donate, be it time, gifts or money.

“It was only at the start of December that I decided to climb to Everest base camp, but I knew straight away that any money raised would be heading the way of Andrea and the Soup Kitchen.”

Lee has set up a GoFundMe page and has already smashed his original target of £250, with (at the time of writing) £1,215 currently raised.

Lee added: “I would like to thank everyone who has donated so far, particularly Josh at SR6 Prestige Plastering and Carpet Centres Elite FC.”

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen founder Andrea Bell.

Speaking about Lee’s fundraising exploits, Soup Kitchen founder Andrea Bell said: “It's a fantastic effort by Lee. He has set himself a tough challenge and it's brilliant that he is doing it to help us.

"I know it had a big impact on him when he came to visit us and he obviously felt he wanted to do something to help.

"These fundraisers are vital for us. We have to pay rent, but most of the money will go on buying food, particularly meat, such as chicken, which doesn't get donated."

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen was established in 2019 with the aim of “combating hunger and poverty in Sunderland”.

Operating from Albert’s Place on High Street West the kitchen serves free food to people in need, including those who are homeless, four nights a week.

With the onset of the cost of living crisis, Andrea has seen an increase in the number of people needing the Soup Kitchen's services.

She said: "We served meals to 90 people last night and there's a real need for help at the moment.

"As soon as the Government's cost of living support payments run-out, we see our numbers rise again.

"It's not just people who are homeless. My attitude is that if we can help people with food then hopefully they can afford to put their gas and electricity on.

"We are more than just a soup kitchen. People also visit us to avoid social isolation and we provide other items such as sleeping bags and furniture for people who manage to find accommodation."

The Soup Kitchen is supported by Sunderland AFC who regularly host food donation points ahead of home games.

Black Cats fanzine Roker Report also support the charity by organising fundraising events and donating income from their monthly podcast.

In the build-up to Christmas, Roker Report teamed up with fellow fanzine A Love Supreme to release a new book entitled SAFC:365, with all profits from sales going to Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.

Recent fundraising ventures saw Roker Report donate £44,000 to the charity.