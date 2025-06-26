Lauren Laverne reveals her hero and favourite things about living in London

Sunderland’s Lauren Laverne is once again the voice of Glastonbury as she broadcasts all the highlights from the country’s greatest festival on BBC TV, radio and iPlayer

Ahead of the event, the former St Anthony’s pupil spoke to The Standard about moving from Wearside to London when she was a teenager and what she loves about the Capital.

In the interview she recalls her formative music years living in Camden and signing a record deal with band Kenickie when she was just 18.

The One Show presenter, 47, still makes trips back to Wearside but she’s called London home for almost 30 years.

Speaking about her love of London, she sings the praises of her favourite spots such as the V & A, Liberty, her favourite bakery in Muswell Hill, Dean Street Townhouse and the British Museum.

She also speaks of her late mam and former Sunderland City Councillor, Celia Gofton, who she describes as “the wisest, cleverest, most encouraging person I have ever known” and her admiration for fellow broadcaster Annie Nightingale.

You can read the interview in full via The Standard website.