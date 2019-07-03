Lauren Laverne among BBC top earners as latest salaries released
Sunderland broadcaster Lauren Laverne has been named as one of the BBC’s highest paid stars of the last year.
In the 2018-19 period, Laverne, 41, earned between £305,000 and £309,999 from the corporation: more than Gabby Logan, John Humphrys or Jeremy Vine.
This was a sharp increase from the previous 12 months when she was in the £230,000-£239,999 bracket – a salary rise of between 27% and 35%. She presents the breakfast show on BBC 6 Music, as well as standing in for Kirsty Young on Radio 4’s iconic Desert Island Discs programme.
The former St Anthony’s pupil was the fourth highest paid woman and the 16th highest earner overall.
She entered the world of broadcasting in the late 1990s following a short but successful career as lead singer with the band Kenickie, who had a string of hit singles and albums.
Since 2017, the BBC has published annually the salaries of its top earners; if they are paid directly from the licence fee. The list does not include each individual's earnings from other broadcasters or from commercial activities.
The corporation has been criticised in the past because its list of high earners has been dominated by men.
Top earner for the second year running is Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker with between £1,750,000 and £1,754,999.
The joint highest females are Zoe Ball and Claudia Winkleman with £370,000 to £374,999 each. Along with Vanessa Feltz, they are the only three women in the top 10.