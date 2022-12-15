People were due to be able to start using the scooters this week, but operator Zwings and Sunderland City Council have agreed to postpone the start-up because of the current wintry conditions on shared footpaths and cycle tracks that the e-scooters use.

The council's cabinet member for Clean Green City, Cllr Claire Rowntree said: "As we set down every year, and with all the treatments completed during the current snowy and icy conditions, we must focus on the main and priority routes that help keep people and public transport, the emergency services, and goods moving across the city."We have taken this decision with Zwings in the interests of safety for all highways users as routes open to e-scooters on shared footpaths and cycleways outside of the city centre are not priority gritting routes."

A new launch date for the blue e-scooters is now set to be announced in the “coming weeks”.

Zwings Chief Operating Officer Stephen Bee said: "While we look forward to starting our Sunderland service in the New Year, we recognise the disappointment that regular riders have about putting our service start date back. Rider and highways safety must and always be the most important priorities."

The new e-scooter initiative with Zwings was announced at the start of November as part of an ongoing trial with the Department of Transport looking to raise awareness of environmentally friendly alternatives to travelling by car.

A previous e-scooter trial with Neuron ended on November 30.

