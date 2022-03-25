Last minute Mother's Day idea: How to get the M&S Mother's Day dine in deal and what's included

An M&S Food store.

Mother’s Day is fast approaching on Sunday, March 27, and if you’ve forgotten to book a table for Sunday lunch, Marks and Spencer is here to save the day with their dine-in deal.

The supermarket has launched their limited edition Mother’s Day family dine-in deal for £20 which includes one main, three sides and one sharing dessert - perfect for feeding a family of four.

But be quick, the family dine-in deal is only available to buy in store Sunday, March 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those after a gift for the special day, M&S is also offering Mother’s Day Hampers, from Continental Breakfast in Bed to the Happy Hour Cocktail Gift set.

Here’s what is on the Mother’s Day menu:

Main –

Full-on-flavour roast chicken

Slow-cooked lamb shoulder

Diamond-scored French-trimmed rib of roast pork

Beef rump with butter

Salmon joint stuffed with leeks and cheese

Vegan roasting joint (vegan)

Sides –

You can choose three sides from the following:

Roast potatoes (vegan)

Garlic and herb hasselback potatoes (vegetarian)

Buttery mashed potatoes (vegetarian)

Beef dripping Yorkshire puddings

Braised red cabbage with Bramley apples (vegan)

Broccoli, carrot, baby corn and fine beans (vegetarian)

Cheesy green vegetable bake (vegetarian)

Honey-and-orange-glazed carrots (vegetarian)

British outdoor-bred pigs in blankets

Pork sage and onion stuffing

Bread sauce (vegetarian)

Meat gravy

Desserts –

You can choose one sharing dessert from the following:

Hot chocolate fudge pudding (vegetarian)

Sticky toffee pudding (vegetarian)

Raspberry jam sponge pudding (vegetarian)

Apple pie (vegetarian)

Key lime pie (vegetarian)

Raspberry jelly terrine (vegan)

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.