Last chance to join the mayor and sign up for the Active Sunderland Big Walk

Hundreds of people have already signed up for the Active Sunderland Big Walk but places are still available for people to get their trainers on for the event taking place later this month (September 22) at Herrington Country Park,

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Setting off from the park at 9am, the Big Walk will see people of all ages embark on one of the five route options.

For families looking to walk together, there is a three mile circular route around the park which will “include games and a visit from special characters who will help lead the way”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular seven-and-a-half-mile and nine-and-a-half mile routes are back, with a brand new five and a half mile route added for beginners and a 13-and-a-half-mile route added this year “for anyone who wants a challenge”.

People taking part in the Active Sunderland Big Walk. | Sunderland City Council.

The longer routes take walkers outside of the park onto footpaths through open countryside and ancient woodland, and along the banks of the River Wear.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Chisnall, and Consort Alistair Thompson are taking part in the walk to raise money for this year’s Mayor’s Charities and Good Causes. Cllr Chisnall, said: "The Big Walk is a great day out for people of all ages and abilities, and is a fantastic opportunity for groups to sign up and raise money for charity.

“I’m really looking forward to taking part this year to enjoy our city’s beautiful green spaces and soak up the atmosphere of this popular event while raising money for groups who are doing great work in their communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Allison Chisnall

This year the Mayor is supporting Castletown Scouts Group, Hylton Castle Trust, and The Royalty Theatre. Funds raised will be split evenly between the three. Representatives from the charities will also be taking part.

Cllr Chisnall added: “Hylton Castle Trust will use donations for maintenance and repair work to the castle, as well as hosting low-cost events for the local community, while funds raised will allow Castletown Scouts Group to take their members on field trips and residential weekends.

“The Sunderland Empire Trust rely upon donations to run programmes for young people and put on low cost performances, so they will benefit greatly from any funds we can raise for them.”

Castletown Scouts is one of the Mayor's chosen charities. | Sunderland City Council.

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Beth Jones, said: “The Active Sunderland BIG Walk is always a popular event, and we regularly see hundreds of people gather to enjoy the benefits of getting outside and getting active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year there are even more routes to choose from so there’s really something for everyone, whether you’re looking to keep little ones entertained or you want more of a challenge. "The Big Walk is also a great opportunity for groups to sign up and fundraise for their own chosen charities, so we hope to see lots of people getting involved."

People wishing to sign up for the Big Walk need to do so via the City of Sunderland website before the end of Wednesday September 11.

Entry prices start from £5 per person for the three mile route, with discounts for groups on the longer routes. Everyone who takes part receives an event t-shirt, medal and finisher goodies.

To get some practice in, walkers can join the free, friendly programme of weekly volunteer led walks on offer through Active Sunderland Wellness Walking Programme.