Landmarks across Sunderland lit up blue and yellow in a show of support to Ukraine

Eight key landmarks across Sunderland were lit up the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Tuesday, March 1, as a sign of support.

The Northern Spire bridge, Penshaw Monument, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, Seaburn Lighthouse, Hylton Castle and the Beacon of Light will continue to shine blue and yellow for the next three nights.

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller, highlighted that it is “only right” that Sunderland shows solidarity.

He said: "Landmarks across the world are being lit to show and express solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“I know that the residents of our city have strong views and feelings about what is happening in Ukraine and it's only right and correct that we express and show our solidarity.

"The people of Ukraine have won and are winning a lot of admiration for their stand against President Putin.

"Ukrainians are very serious about defending their country and their freedoms and we here in Sunderland are serious about showing our solidarity with them."

1. Penshaw Monument Penshaw Monument was lit up blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

2. High Street West Various parts of Sunderland were illuminated blue and yellow.

3. Seaburn Lighthouse The landmarks were lit up on Tuesday, March 1 - six days on from the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

4. Keel Square Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller said: "It's only right and correct that we express and show our solidarity."