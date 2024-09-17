Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The lyrics to Lake Poets' song 'Shipyards' are now adorning a new metal artwork in Roker Park and songwriter Marty Longstaff said he is “truly honoured”.

The emotive song rose to prominence as the theme tune to Netflix’s 'Sunderland 'Til I Die', but Marty originally wrote the song as a tribute to his late grandad who worked in the shipyards all his life.

It’s lyrics form the centrepiece of a new music themed artwork overlooking the park's Grade II listed bandstand.

(Left to right) Councillor Kevin Johnston, Marty Longstaff and Chris Brammall. | Sunderland City Council.

Following its unveiling Marty said: "I'm truly honoured to have my words chosen to be immortalised in steel in this amazing new piece by Chris and CB Arts.

“'Shipyards' was written straight from the heart and its lyrics are deeply rooted in the city I so dearly love, so as a songwriter I'm delighted that it has found a place in the hearts of so many.”

The lyrics of 'Shipyard' which became the theme tune of 'Sunderland 'Til I Die'. | Sunderland City Council

Commissioned by Sunderland City Council, the artwork forms an integral part of a structural retaining wall which will act as a backdrop for new amphitheatre style seating around the bandstand in the park.

This forms part of a £1.6m transformation of the park which was recognised as being among the best parks in the country when it was awarded a Green Flag again this summer (2024).

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council, said: "This beautiful artwork and amphitheatre seating is a fantastic addition to Roker Park and sits beautifully alongside the café, Ruhe, which opened here last year.

“The artwork showing the lyrics to Lake Poets’ ‘Shipyards’ showcases the area’s heritage and I think it will mean a lot to the people of Sunderland, especially since the song has become known and loved worldwide since being chosen as the theme music for 'Sunderland 'Til I Die'.

“This project is all about making the most of the area around the bandstand, and the song lyrics chosen are particularly significant as the bandstand was the setting of one of Lake Poet’s first ever performances – so we’re really looking forward to inviting Marty back to play once the restoration is complete.”

The amphitheatre style seating and artwork are the latest phase of the park's transformation following the restoration of water features including the waterfall and the boating lake, the installation of the cafe and the recent completion of new changing places accessible toilets.

The artwork structure being manoeuvred into place. | Sunderland City Council

The steel artwork has been fabricated in the Ulverston workshop of artist Chris Brammall of CB Arts whose distinctive wave railings are a key feature along Seaburn seafront as well as the Propellers of the City artwork in Keel Square.

The artwork installation will be followed by landscaping on the embankment over the winter before the amphitheatre seating area opens to the public in the spring (2025).

The next phase of improvements to the park involving the restoration of the historic bandstand and the former park keeper’s lodge are anticipated to begin next Spring.