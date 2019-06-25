Kind-hearted Sunderland DJ needs YOUR help to put on day to remember for two youngsters in need
A Sunderland DJ moved by the health struggles of two youngsters is appealing for help to put on a fundraising event in their honour.
Paul Garbutt has organised a family fun day at The Pickle in Sunderland, on Saturday, July 13, in aid of youngsters Craig Rennoldson and Alfie Doran.
Craig, 14, from Seaham, has cerebral palsy and he is also registered blind, has epilepsy, is unable to walk or talk and is fed through a peg in his stomach.
As he grows, it is becoming difficult to carry him up and down stairs, so his family have launched a £25,000 fundraising appeal to fund a ground-floor extension to serve as his bedroom.
His family are raising more than £20,000 needed to have a lift installed into Alfie’s room.
So far the Sunderland family have raised around £3,400.
Organiser Paul, a warehouse supervisor, said: “My sister had been doing some fundraising for Craig and I was really moved by the two causes.
“Every year I fundraise for a different charity so I decided to put on an event to help them.
”I know Christian Carolan and Sharon Crawford who run the Pickle Bar in Sunderland and they said they would let us host a fundraisng event there.
“But now I need people in the kids entertainment scene such as face painters, mascots and magicians to help us out on the day.”
Craig’s sister Anna Henry, 21, said: “We were so pleased to hear that Craig’s cause was chosen, it really means a lot to us that people are going out their way to help us.
“Craig is doing amazing at the minute, he’s really enjoying school.
“We are only £4,000 off our £25,000 target, so every penny counts.”
Alfie’s mum Sophie Dow, 26, said: “I would like to thank everyone for their support and Paul for organising the event.”
The event will run at the bar on Vine Place, from noon to 6pm.
Anyone who is able to help should visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1235731439919573/