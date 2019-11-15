The Killers announce huge stadium gig in the North East - here's everything you need to know

The Killers are coming to the North East. Picture by Rob Loud

The Killers have also revealed they will be releasing a new album – Imploding The Mirage’.

It will be the sixth album from Brandon Flowers and co will arrive in Spring 2020 – just in time for their biggest UK and Ireland tour to date.

Among the band’s award-winning repertoire are Somebody Told Me, All These Things That I’ve Done and of course Mr Brightside.

Where and when is the gig?

The band will play Riverside Stadium on Saturday, June 13, 2020 and will be supported by Manic Street Preachers.

When will tickets go on sale?

Tickets for their UK and Ireland sale will go on sale online at 9am on Friday, November 22. Middlesbrough Football Club will not be selling tickets directly.

Will there be a pre-sale?

Fans can pre-order 'Imploding The Mirage', released Spring 2020, to gain early access to tickets that go on sale Wednesday, November 20, at 9am.

What’s special about this tour?

The Las Vegas outfit, who hold a streak of five consecutive UK No.1 albums, will close out the UK leg of their tour of hotly-anticipated sixth studio album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ on Teesside.

Why the Riverside Stadium?

This will be the second major concert seen at the Riverside after June’s hugely successful Take That event in front of more than 30,000 fans.

The club’s head of Commercial Lee Fryett said: “We’re incredibly excited to be welcoming The Killers to the Riverside Stadium next summer.

“The Killers are global superstars, and this reinforces our belief in the Riverside as a world-class venue. After the success of the Take That concert in the summer, we’re looking forward to staging another great day for our club and our region.”

What to representatives for the North East have to say?

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This is a huge coup for Teesside, The Killers are a global band who have headlined Glastonbury, sold millions of records and filled stadiums and arenas around the world and now they’re coming to Boro. They’ll undoubtedly draw huge crowds to the Riverside for yet another major concert, getting people spending in our towns, supporting local businesses.

“This is the only concert The Killers are playing in the North East. This is a huge vote of confidence in the Riverside and our ability to successfully stage large complex events and follows hot on the heels of Take That, Jess Glynne, the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and the Great North CityGames all coming here. The Tees Valley’s continuing to attract big names and punch above its weight.”