We've teamed up with Sunderland-based fitness instructor Jimmy Bamborough of GymBam to give away a month of unlimited classes.

The winner can redeem the classes at the GymBam base at Fitness 2000 in Roker or can partake in a month of free online coaching classes. They will also receive a GymBam hoodie.

There's five classes a week at the gym in Roker Avenue. Called Rise & Grind, each session is different but combines boxing techniques with fitness classes. There's also up to five online coaching sessions a week.

Jimmy, 29, from Hylton Castle, launched GymBam 11 years ago after turning his passion for fitness into a career. Today, he trains everyone from kids to pro-fighters.

Fitness instructor Jimmy Bamborough

"I think what sets GymBam apart from other classes is that it's so relatable," he said. "We have people of all abilities come along. You do work hard, but we have a laugh and it makes the time fly.

"I create an atmosphere where people actually want to come and I do genuinely love what I do and seeing people do well.

"As you get older, training is especially important. It helps so much in keeping mobile and keeping your energy levels up. It's so important for mental health too, you need to train your brain like your train your body."

Classes take place in Fitness2000 in Roker

As well as adult classes at Fitness 2000, Jimmy runs non-contact classes for kids, with sessions for five to nine-year-olds and junior classes for nine to 15-year-olds.

"I'm a big believer in getting kids off screens, which is a big problem at the minute," said the fitness trainer.

Jimmy says he also sees a big difference in kids' confidence through classes. "I'm a also a big believer in self defence," he said. "The best way to stop getting in to a fight is to be able to fight.

"I train kids from all walks of life, some have behavioural problems, some have been excluded from school, but they really respond to classes, which is so rewarding.

"I'm not a teacher, I'm their mate. I'm not an affiliated boxing club, but what I do is provide the foundation to get their confidence up and, should they want to progress into a fighting career, they have confidence in their technique."

Classes take place in the padded area at Fitness 2000

Jimmy has led classes at gyms and schools across Sunderland and South Tyneside, but in the past few years has been based at Fitness 2000.

Owned by Sunderland businessman Les Ojugbana, it's one of the city's independent gyms and does much to support the community, such as offering free passes to veterans.

Speaking about the gym in Roker Avenue, Jimmy said: "It's one in a dying breed of gyms. People think it's just a fighters' gym, but it's actually dead relaxed, it's all local people and it's super friendly.

"What Les has created here is a massive part of the community."

Rise & Grind class timetable

Monday 6am-6.45am - Strength. Tuesday 6pm-6.45pm - Striking. Wednesday 6am-6.45am - Bootcamp. Thursday 6pm-6.45pm - Gymbox. Saturday 8am-8.45am - Gymbox.

WIN

We've teamed up with GymBam to give away a month of unlimited adult Rise & Grind Classes or a month of online coaching with up to five classes a week, as well as a GymBam hoodie. In total, the prize is worth £105.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: where in Roker is Fitness2000?

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, February 19.

The winner will be notified by email.