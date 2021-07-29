Kepier toasting national success as talented young footballers crowned joint national trophy winners

Kepier's successful football team

It’s a further sign of success for Kepier’s ever-growing Football Academy, which has seen four of the cup-winning squad sign for professional football clubs.

The competition is held on an annual basis for schools who compete at the elite level with a number of teams boasting a host of academy players from top clubs.

They included Kepier’s opponents in the semi-finals, Thomas Telford School, who have a strong record in the tournament and whose squad consisted of players from some of the Midlands’ top clubs.

But a fine performance from Kepier saw them run out 5-3 winners in a dramatic last four tie, teeing-up a final with Torquay Boys Grammar School.

The impact of COVID, however, meant that the final was unable to be played – meaning Kepier were crowned as joint winners.

And the success of the programme hasn’t stopped there, with Ellis Stanton (Newcastle United), Ben Parkinson (Newcastle United), Ben Middlemas (Sunderland AFC) and Ryan Carr (Carlisle United) all signing for professional clubs.

Commenting on the continuing development of the programme, Principal of Kepier Mrs Ashton said: “Kepier is committed to encouraging the best players both female and male, to join the School’s high quality Football Programmes.

“We have a proven track record of success with our Football Academy and at the same time ensuring excellent academic results for these learners. “

Kepier are set to launch a new Youth Development Programme for male and female students in the 2021/22 academic year.