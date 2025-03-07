Katie Price and Kerry Katona are heading to the North East with new show
Media personality and model, Katie Price is heading on tour with friend and fellow TV star Kerry Katona, who first rose to fame as a member of the girl group Atomic Kitten.
Katie and Kerry, who are 46 and 44-years-old respectively, have been close friends for years, even living together briefly last year, and now they are holding a string of “tell-all” shows across the country.
What can we expect from Katie and Kerry’s show?
Called ‘An Evening with Katie and Kerry’, it promises to be a “tell-all tour”.
The show infomation reads: “ Having been friends for over twenty years, they are lookingforward to hitting the road together and sharing stories ofmarriage and divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, theimportance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around. There will also be some song and dance and an opportunity for audience questions in an evening thatpromises to be warm, inspirational, motivational and lots of fun!”
When are they coming to the North East?
Katie and Kerry will be heading to the Playhouse in Whitley Bay on Monday, September 15 2025.
How can I get tickets & how much are they ?
Standard tickets at the Playhouse are £30.45 but you can pay £63.95 for premium seating.
Standard seating plus meet and greet is then £52.95 per person.
Where else are Katie and Kerry going?
The full tour dates are as follows:
Thu, 11 Sep 2025: ELLESMERE PORT CIVIC HALL
Fri, 12 Sep 2025: NEW BRIGHTON FLORAL PAVILION
Sat, 13 Sep 2025: FLEETWOOD MARINE HALL
Sun, 14 Sep 2025: BRADFORD ST GEORGE'S HALL
Mon, 15 Sep 2025: WHITLEY BAY PLAYHOUSE
Tue, 16 Sep 2025: BILLINGHAM FORUM
Wed, 17 Sep 2025: ST HELENS THEATRE ROYAL
Thu, 18 Sep 2025: ROYAL SUTTON COLDFIELD TOWN HALL
Sat, 20 Sep 2025: VENUE TBA
Sun, 21 Sep 2025: MELTON MOWBRAY
Mon, 22 Sep 2025: SHREWSBURY THEATRE SEVERN
Tue, 23 Sep 2025: STAFFORD GATEHOUSE
Thu, 25 Sep 2025: NORTHWICH MEMORIAL COURT
Fri, 26 Sep 2025: TEWKESBURY, ROSES THEATRE
Sun, 28 Sep 2025: CLACTON. PRINCES THEATRE
Mon, 29 Sep 2025: KINGS LYNN CORN EXCHANGE
Tue, 30 Sep 2025: ST ALBANS ALBAN ARENA
Wed, 1 Oct 2025: REDDITCH PALACE THEATRE
Thu, 2 0ct 2025: LINCOLN NEW THEATRE ROYAL
Fri, 3 Oct 2025: SKEGNESS EMBASSY THEATRE
Sat, 4 0ct 2025: MANSFIELD PALACE THEATRE
Sun, 5 Oct 2025: GRIMSBY AUDITORIUM
Tue, 7 Oct 2025: BASILDON TOWNGATE THEATRE
Wed, 8 Oct 2025: BROXBOURNE, THE SPOTLIGHT
Thu, 9 Oct 2025: CAMBERLEY THEATRE
Fri, 10 Oct 2025: WATFORD PALACE THEATRE
Sat, 11 Oct 2025: PORTSMOUTH NEW THEATRE ROYAL
Mon, 13 Oct 2025: STOCKPORT PLAZA
Tue, 14 Oct 2025: BURNLEY MECHANICS
Wed, 15 Oct 2025:SCARBOROUGH SPA
Thu, 16 Oct 2025: PETERBOROUGH NEW THEATRE
Fri, 17 Oct 2025: CORBY CUBE
Sat,18 Oct 2025: CATFORD BROADWAY THEATRE
Sat, 27 Sep 2025: NORTHAMPTON, THE OLD SAVOY
Sun, 19 Oct 2025: READING HEXAGON THEATRE
Mon, 20 Oct 2025 SWANSEA GRAND **
Tue, 21 Oct 2025: VENUE TBA
Wed, 22 Oct 2025: HULL CITY HALL
