Karate kids strike gold at world championships
Seventeen competitors from the Dokan Karate Association returned from the WKA World championships in Malta with 21 gold medals, finishing fourth on the medal table.
The squad arrived at the global competition in top form, having warmed up four days earlier at the Malta open where the club – which holds classes in Sunderland and South Tyneside – finished fifth in the face of opposition from over 50 other clubs despite just 15 members taking part.
Dokan chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson, said: "We entered 17 students in the world championships, three adults and 14 youngsters aged 12 or under, and we finished fourth on the medal table.
“The entire trip was fantastic. Their success rate was unrivalled in terms of the number of medals per competitor.
"Every one of the junior squad got a gold medal in one form or another kata (style) or kumiti (fighting). The 21 gold medals we won is also counting three-man team medals as just one gold.”
He added: “Everyone involved trained really hard to get ready for the world championship.
"There has been a real buzz and excitement about the preparations. They all trained diligently and deserved each and every one of those medals.”
The successes in Malta followed up on a the club racking up 10 gold medals, eight silver and 21 bronze in the WUKF World Championships in Dundee last summer.
Dokan Karate Association runs classes in Cleadon, Seaburn and Redhouse and teaches Shotokan karate – considered a traditional and influential form of the sport.
The Association was founded in 2009.
Mr Mitchinson added: “I am pleased with the progress, the attitude and the obvious standard and quality our members are displaying on a regular basis.
"We are all doing our very best to promote karate in the North East by representing the region in a positive manner wherever we go.”
Dokan Karate Association is always looking for people interested in taking up the sport and runs specific beginner’s classes.
For more information, call 07939 130411 or email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.