Karate kata gold medallist Millie Brown with Dokan Karate Association chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson.

Seventeen competitors from the Dokan Karate Association returned from the WKA World championships in Malta with 21 gold medals, finishing fourth on the medal table.

The squad arrived at the global competition in top form, having warmed up four days earlier at the Malta open where the club – which holds classes in Sunderland and South Tyneside – finished fifth in the face of opposition from over 50 other clubs despite just 15 members taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dokan chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson, said: "We entered 17 students in the world championships, three adults and 14 youngsters aged 12 or under, and we finished fourth on the medal table.

Members of the Dokan karate squad with their world championship trophy haul.

“The entire trip was fantastic. Their success rate was unrivalled in terms of the number of medals per competitor.

"Every one of the junior squad got a gold medal in one form or another kata (style) or kumiti (fighting). The 21 gold medals we won is also counting three-man team medals as just one gold.”

He added: “Everyone involved trained really hard to get ready for the world championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There has been a real buzz and excitement about the preparations. They all trained diligently and deserved each and every one of those medals.”

Gold medal winners Lyla Raine, Jessica Cox and Phoebe Drewitt, all age 12,

The successes in Malta followed up on a the club racking up 10 gold medals, eight silver and 21 bronze in the WUKF World Championships in Dundee last summer.

Dokan Karate Association runs classes in Cleadon, Seaburn and Redhouse and teaches Shotokan karate – considered a traditional and influential form of the sport.

The Association was founded in 2009.

Mr Mitchinson added: “I am pleased with the progress, the attitude and the obvious standard and quality our members are displaying on a regular basis.

Golden girls Tahany Hasan 9, Charley Foster 9, and Myah Hackett 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are all doing our very best to promote karate in the North East by representing the region in a positive manner wherever we go.”

Dokan Karate Association is always looking for people interested in taking up the sport and runs specific beginner’s classes.