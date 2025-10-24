Karate kids keep up their winning ways

Dokan elite squad members Riley Rogerson, Joshua Parkin and Eleisha Jane Mitchinson.

Young karate students from Sunderland and South Tyneside made a winning return to the domestic competition scene after their world championship medal haul.

The Dokan Karate Club members kept the medals coming in their first autumn competition – the GB Open in Birmingham – when the 42-strong squad returned with 19 gold medals, 25 silver and 28 bronze.

That saw them finish second in the medal table – behind only the Karate England squad – at the biggest one day event in the British karate calendar and an event which had 1,780 entries.

The event was the club’s first since the WUKF World Karate Championships in Malmo, Sweden, where a 15-strong squad returned home with four gold, nine silver and five bronze medals.

Riley Rogerson, Joseph Woodward and Joshua Parkin at the GB Open.

Following the Birmingham event, a team of 14 went to the Irish International event in Dublin and finished top of the medal table.

Dokan chief instructor, Kevan Mitchinson, said: “The world championship was a fantastic medal tally from a squad who have trained extensively over the last six month and they have followed this up with great results at two major domestic competitions.”

He added: “They really shone in both in both competitions, which was well deserved and a reward for their hard work.”

Next on the agenda is a ‘home’ fixture – Dokan’s own karate competition at Sunderland University on November 23, which is open to clubs all over the country.

Myah Hacket in action with a Bo staff at the GB Open.

Mr Mitchinson said: “This will be our final tournament of the year, their tenth, and the aim is to tops off a year of unparalleled success for the youngsters.

“They have finished at the top of more medal tables than they finished second in and have had fabulous success and a fantastic experience, especially at the World Championships.

*Dokan teaches Shotokan karate – considered a traditional and influential form of the sport – at a range of venues in South Tyneside and Sunderland.

As well as the competition squad the club holds a series of classes for all age groups – and specific beginner’s classes – seven days a week.

For more information on taking up karate, call 07939 130411 or email [email protected].