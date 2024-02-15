Members of the Dokan Karate Club.

Eight members of the Dokan Karate Club – which is based in based in Sunderland and South Tyneside – competed in the Liverpool Open karate competition.

The medal tally was 11 gold, seven silver and five bronze medals – with every one of them taking either a fighting or kata (technique) individual gold or silver.

The students are now gearing up for the WKA World Championships in Malta in March, with most of them training at least five times a week for the event.

Seventeen competitors will make the long trip in search of international medals.

Dokan chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson, said: "Everyone involved is working hard to get ready for the world championship. There

is a real buzz and excitement about it and they are all training diligently.

"The tournament in Liverpool was a busy one for them with with many of the categories having over 30 competitors entered into them, but they turned on the style in what was an outstanding day for the club and themselves.”

He added: “This was a huge and impressive haul from such a small squad.

"The students are new gearing up for the event in Malta.”

The Dokan Karate Association has clubs in Sunderland and South Tyneside and was founded in 2009.

The club, which teaches Shotokan karate – considered a traditional and influential form of the sport.