Karate kids bring home the medals

Youngsters at a karate club in Sunderland have been racking up the medals – as they prepare for a major championship.

By Tom Patterson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Lyla Raine 11 and Holly Mataric 12 with their medals.
Lyla Raine 11 and Holly Mataric 12 with their medals.

Twenty one junior members at the Dokan Karate Club travelled to Leeds for the KKO Kyu Grades event – returning with 18 gold, 14 silver and nine bronze medals.

The ‘no black belts’ tournament was a chance for the club’s newer members to get involved in competitive karate.

The club’s more experienced members followed that up with a great performance at The Manchester Open – a major tournament with nearly 500 competitors – earning 17 gold, seven silver and eight bronze.

Eleisha Mitchinson, Elle Smith and Emma Snaith after winning team gold.

Dokan chief instructor, Kevan Mitchinson, said: "The Leeds event was a great opportunity for our less experienced junior squad members to show what they can do, and they were exceptional.

“I was proud of their attitude, skills, and etiquette.”

He added: “There were also some great personal performances from our 35-strong squad in Manchester.

“They did a brilliant job, especially the senior girls team who, once again, led by example.”

Lyla Raine in action.

The club is now preparing to take a quad to the European Championships, in Florence, Italy, at the end of this month.

Fund raising is still underway and any donation can be made to the club’s registered charity – Redhouse Kids Karate fundraising, account number 31855560, sort code 30-98-34.

The Dokan Karate Association runs classes – for all age groups and levels – at Whitburn Parish Hall, All Saints Church, Cleadon and Redhouse Community Centre, in Sunderland.

For more information, go to www.dokan.co.uk, call 07939 130411 or email [email protected]

Isaac Hall age 12 and Ewan Baxter age 10 after their final.
Action from the tournament in Leeds.
