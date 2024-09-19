Dokan's Lucia Henderson in action at the Great Britain Open Karate Championship.

Youngsters at a karate club in Sunderland and South Tyneside have got their sights set on European honours – after racking up a big medal haul in a major national competition.

The Dokan Karate Club sent a squad of 28 competitors to the Great Britain Open in Birmingham – along with around 20 from its sister clubs Kawauso and Ichiban – and ended the day top of the table with an impressive 85 medals.

The trophy haul – 28 gold, 25 silver and 32 bronze – even put them in top spot ahead of the Karate England squad.

Now the club members have their sights set on the WUKF European Karate Championships, being held in Warsaw, Poland, next month.

Gracie Kibble in action in Birmingham.

Dokan chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson said: “The squad returned to serious training at the beginning of September in preparation for the Great Britain Open, which is the largest one day karate competition in the country.

"I was delighted to see them really flying the flag for the region by coming first and they are all due huge congratulations for the hard work they out into this remarkable achievement.”

He added: “For the first time in many years, Karate England, which is the largest UK karate body, were beaten to first place – and by us.

"We are one of the smaller clubs but, in terms of success, this was a huge result.

Millie Brown going for gold at the championship.

"Next stop is Poland for the WUKF European Karate Championships, which is being held over five days in Warsaw in October."

He added: “We have around 25 students entered in a range of events and, fingers crossed, they do well and enjoy a fantastic experience and opportunity.”

Dokan teaches Shotokan karate – considered a traditional and influential form of the sport – at various venues in South Tyneside and Sunderland.

It also has a number of member clubs under its banner in Yorkshire and Cleveland.

Dokan's Myah Hackett and Lucia Henderson competing against each other at the championship.

As well as the competition squad the club holds a series of classes for all age groups – and specific beginner’s classes - seven days a week.

For more information on taking up karate, call 07939130411 or email [email protected].