Joe McElderry to return to panto after proving hit with debut Newcastle Theatre Royal role

The South Shields singer proved a huge hit with audiences in his debut panto role, playing the Man in the Mirror in Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs at Theatre Royal, Newcastle, last Christmas.

So much so, the theatre has announced he will return in the 2022/2023 panto, Cinderella, playing the role of the Fairy Godfather.

He will join panto stalwarts comedy superstar Danny Adams and returning favourites Clive Webb and Chris Hayward when the panto runs from Tuesday, November 29 2022 to Sunday, January 15 2023.

Joe is returning to panto this Christmas

Since winning The X Factor in 2009, Joe has solidified his reputation as one of the country’s most-popular singer-songwriters, which has seen him enjoy an extensive and successful career spanning music, television and musical theatre, including the lead role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Producer and director of Cinderella, Michael Harrison, said: “Joe received such a rapturous welcome from our Newcastle Theatre Royal audience last Christmas I just had to invite him back to join Danny, Clive and Chris for Cinderella this year.

"Joe is the ultimate showman – bringing incredible musical talent and hilarious comedy interaction with Danny to the show.

"Cinderella, which will feature set and costumes from our London Palladium production, is already shaping up to be our biggest Newcastle Theatre Royal panto to date.”

Joe joins the Cinderella cast

Chief executive of Newcastle Theatre Royal, Marianne Locatori added: “Joe was a wonderful addition to an already spectacular cast; he proved to be a real hit with our audiences who were blown away by his stunning vocals and sense of fun and we are delighted that he will be joining us once again for Cinderella.”

Produced by the world’s biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes, the show will have all of the traditional pantomime ingredients Newcastle Theatre Royal audiences expect from its productions.