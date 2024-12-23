Jill Scott visits poorly children to bring some Christmas cheer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Lioness Jill Scott has been bringing some Christmas cheer to poorly children.

The Mackem television personality and football legend met children living with poorly hearts alongside the team from Sunderland-based charity Red Sky Foundation at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

It was Jill’s first visit to the Children’s Heart Unit as patron and ambassador for the charity, giving her the opportunity to see the support Red Sky Foundation provides for children and their parents living with heart conditions from all over the UK.

The Freeman Hospital cares for more than 300 babies and children admitted each year from across the country to receive cardiac care including complex operations, heart transplants, ECMO and assist with devices such as fitting mechanical Berlin hearts for children awaiting a new donor heart.

Jill was accompanied by Red Sky Foundation’s Sergio Petrucci who set up the charity with his wife Emma after their daughter received life-saving treatment to close two holes in her tiny heart.

They were able to chat to staff and patients, including a number from Scott House which provided accommodation for the Red Sky couple when they experienced life on the cardiac wards.

They took the opportunity to deliver a van load of food, fresh fruit and vegetables, Christmas gifts for everyone living in Scott House and iPads for the children’s heart unit.

Sergio said: "It has been a wonderful to welcome Jill for a look around the facilities while she’s been back in the region.

"It was a great opportunity for us to show her the impact we’re able to make on children and families thanks to her support. We remain grateful for that help.

“Red Sky Foundation was established by us to give back and help make life easier for hundreds of heart families.

“We thank Jill for taking the time out to visit the hospital with us and see the difference our fundraising efforts make every day."

Jill said:"It’s been one of the best days to come and see what the Red Sky Foundation does to support so many families in need of our support.

“Meeting some of the children and their families and then the staff has been just amazing. I’m so proud to be a Red Sky ambassador as we look to carry on the great work making people’s lives so much more easier.”

Every year Red Sky Foundation provides hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of support from many fantastic fundraising events in many ways to support heart patients to help make stays in hospital for babies, children and adults a little bit better.

For more information about its work and how to donate, visit www.redskyfoundation.com