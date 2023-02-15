Jibs lowered for Sunderland crane legend Ronnie ‘Rocket’ Jones in ‘Churchill-style’ tribute

Ronnie Jones, known to many as “Rocket”, passed away in Somerset, where he was working on January 27, much to the shock of his many friends and colleagues.

Ronnie, from Town End Farm, was known across the UK’s crane fraternity, who will remember him as a larger than life character with an enormous sense of fun.

He had been operating cranes since the age of 15. His last job was at Hinckley Point C, the nuclear power station near Bridgwater in Somerset, where locals had also taken him to their hearts.

The irrepressible 'Rocket' Ronnie Jones.

To mark his passing, cranes at the site – currently one of the biggest construction sites in Europe – colleagues simultaneously lowered the jibs of the cranes there, while sirens and crane horns sounded.

The moving scene was reminiscent of Winston Churchill’s funeral in 1965, when dockers on the Thames lowered their cranes as the coffin floated past on a boat.

Among the many people to pay tribute was colleague Steve Pace, also from Sunderland, who said: “Every day he made everybody laugh. He was bonkers, but sound.

“All the pubs round here (in Somerset) knew him. One of them has put up a plaque. He was everybody’s friend. You never met anyone like him, he was hilarious.”

In a moving tribute, the cranes at Hinckley Point C were lowered to mark the passing of Sunderland crane operator Ronnie Jones.

Nigel Cann, delivery director at Hinkley Point C, said: “This touching tribute by our crane operators demonstrates the affection and high esteem in which Ronnie was held by us all.

“His sudden passing has been a real shock and we will miss the contribution Ronnie made, not just to the project itself, but to the spirit of teamwork and community that exists across the site.

"Our thoughts are with Ronnie’s family, friends and colleagues at this sad time.”

Jibs were lowered at the huge plant to honour "brother of the hook" Ronnie Jones from Town End Farm.

Darren Loveridge, lifting operations manager, with Ronnie’s employer Bylor, added: “Ronnie was a much-loved member of the Nuclear Island Lifting team. His crazy antics and cheeky, bright white smile will be greatly missed.”