Jermain Defoe makes huge donation to Bradley Lowery Foundation to help other poorly children
Theirs was a friendship that touched the hearts of the nation, and Jermain is continuing to honour the legacy of their connection with a £70,000 donation to the charity set up in Bradley’s honour.
The money will be used to help support the development of Super Brad’s Pad, a holiday home in Scarborough dedicated to creating joyful experiences for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.
The former professional footballer has long supported the Bradley Lowery Foundation and since young SAFC fan Bradley lost his battle with stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma in 2017, Jermain has continued to champion the Foundation’s mission to ensure that Bradley’s spirit and message of hope lives on.
The charity’s CEO and Bradley’s mam, Gemma said: “Jermain’s generosity is a testament to the bond he shared with Bradley and our organisation.
“His support allows us to help create lasting memories for families who need it most. We are incredibly grateful for his continued involvement and belief in our cause.”
Super Brad’s Pad will serve as a sanctuary for families, providing them with a much-needed respite from the challenges they face, with Jermain’s significant donation helping to make that vision a reality.
Jermain said: “I am honored to contribute to the Bradley Lowery Foundation and to continue supporting Bradley’s legacy. The Foundation does incredible work, and I hope that Super Brad’s Pad will bring joy and comfort to families during difficult times.”
The Bradley Lowery Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for children with life-limiting conditions.
The Foundation helps to provide support in accessing medical treatment not available on the NHS, respite, and unforgettable experiences to families who need it the most, ensuring that every child can create precious memories.
For more information about the Bradley Lowery Foundation, Super Brad’s Pad, and how to support their mission, visit https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com
