Jeff Brown and Rob Mason to bring SAFC talk and football exhibition to Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens

Jeff, who has reported on North East football for more than 35 years, is hosting the event at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens on Friday, February 10 between 7pm and 8.30pm. He will choose some of his own special footy moments.

Rob is a “walking encyclopaedia” of SAFC and has written several books about the club’s history and players. He will deliver a talk that will fascinate fans.

Signed copies of Rob’s latest book will be on sale (cash only). The Absolute Record: The Players records the career details and biographies of every single footballer to have played a competitive fixture for SAFC.

BBC Look North presenter Jeff Brown will share some of his favourite football memories, which might even include this one from Kieron Richardson in 2008.

Jeff said: “For both me and Rob, football’s been a lifelong obsession and much of the beauty of the game lies in the memories and special moments it can conjure up.

“I’ve been lucky enough to build my working life around it, meeting so many great characters and reporting on some amazing matches.

“I’m looking forward to sharing some of those stories – and also finding out why it has such a hold on fans in our part of the world.”

Those present can also see The Football Art Prize exhibition which features more than 60 artworks by 50 amateur and professional artists, including artwork inspired by SAFC.

The event is at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens on Friday, February 10.

The exhibition includes paintings, photography and mixed media work form the Football Art Prize which was created through support from Arts Council England to celebrate the world’s most popular sport.

Artists from around the world were invited to submit their work for the touring exhibition. A judging panel chose 69 works from 50 artists.

The judges included former England goalkeeper David James, Gordon Taylor of the ex-PFA boss Gordon Taylor and Turner prize-winning artist Mark Wallinger.

The free exhibition will be on display in the Special Exhibitions Gallery until Saturday, March 11. Each artwork is accompanied by a statement from the artist explaining their inspiration for the work.