Jason Manford serves up sessions at Sunderland's new True Padel

When he’s not on stage, you can likely find Jason Manford on a padel court - and he’s on a mission to spread the joy of the sport.

Comedian and presenter Jason Manford shares his love for padel with County Durham school pupils at the new True Padel complex in Sunderland. | Sunderland Echo

The comedian is a passionate padel player after picking up his first racquet on holiday in Portugal three years ago.

He sought out his local club in the North West on his return home and now plays around four times a week, seeking out clubs wherever he is on tour.

And he wants to make sure the younger generation don’t miss out on the social and health benefits of padel.

Jason is passionate about encouraging school pupils to take up the sport | Sunderland Echo

He’s launched his Jason Manford Padel Acadamy to offer coaching sessions to pupils while encouraging more schools to offer the world’s fastest-growing sport.

Whilst in the North East as part of his A Manford All Seasons tour, he ran free sessions for schoolchildren at the new True Padel in Sunderland, as well as its sister site in Durham.

A long term tennis player, Jason got into padel after damaging his rotator cuff.

“My friend suggested it on holiday because it’s an underarm serve so lots easier. I played it and loved it straight away,” he explained.

Jason fits in padel academy sessions around his tour dates, to reach as many people as possible | Sunderland Echo

“As it happens, there’s a club 10 minutes from my house and I now play four times a week, it’s fair to say I’m an obsessive.”

Speaking about why it’s such a good sport to pick up, Jason said: “It’s such a social sport because you play in 4s.

“With tennis you need a lot of lessons and it takes a lot of time to get half decent, but with padel you can pretty much play straight away. You can also have mixed abilities without it being noticeable. Not like in tennis if you’re up against someone with a 100 mile an hour serve.

“With padel, it’s not about power, it’s about skill, so you can pick it up quickly.”

Noticing that padel was more widely played in other countries, Jason didn’t want Great Britain to get left behind in the sport and wants as many people as possible, from all backgrounds, to have access to courts.

Children from schools in County Durham took part in the sessions | Sunderland Echo

For those who haven’t tried their hand at padel yet, it’s a cross between tennis and squash and is played in doubles format on a court one-third the size of a traditional tennis court.

In the UK, the sport continues to grow in popularity with an additional 250 padel courts built between 2022 and 2023 - an increase of 116% in 12 months.

True Padel Sunderland opened this January after a major transformation of the former Wickes Unit on Wessington Way.

The 24,000 sq. ft complex is now home to five doubles courts, two innovative singles courts and amenities, including a bar, showers, changing rooms and a heated sports lounge.

Off-peak prices (week days from 7am to 4pm) start from £7 for 30minutes on a single court and £10 for peak times (week days from 4pm to 10pm and weekends)

To have at go at True Padel yourself, you can make booking through the Playtomic website or by downloading the app.