Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix show their support at London's Pride
South Shields singer Jade Thirlwall has shown her support for the LGBT+ community in the capital today as part of London’s annual Pride event.
This year’s Pride in London Parade took place on Saturday, July 6 and celebrated 50 years since the birth of the modern LGBT+ rights movement.
Setting off at midday from Portland Place, the parade route passes Oxford Circus, Regent Street, Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square before finishing on Whitehall.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Jade took part in the march alongside Little Mix co-star Leigh-Anne Pinnock.
They showed their support for Stonewall, UK Black Pride and Mermaids UK, a charity supporting gender diverse and transgender young people.
A message on the group’s official Instagram account said: “If you’re going to talk the ally talk you better walk the ally walk. What an honour today to be marching alongside Stonewall, UK Black Pride and Mermaids UK. We will always stand with you. #TogetherInPride.”