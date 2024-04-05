Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight-year-old SAFC fan Jack Dale has just completed a 50 mile triathlon to raise over £500 for the charity Colostomy UK who support people with stoma bags - a situation which Jack is also living with.

Jack, from Shotton Colliery, was fitted with a stoma bag in January 2022 after having his bowel removed after suffering intestine complications.

Throughout March, Jack either ran, cycled or walked every day and on March 29 (Good Friday) he completed the last leg of his 50 mile challenge by walking from Hartlepool United’s Suit Direct Stadium to Seaton Carew.

Jack (left) his brother Thomas (right) and friend Jude meet SAFC legend Kevin Phillips on the last leg of their triathlon challenge.

For Jack and his mother Zoe, the challenge was as much about raising awareness of living with a stoma bag as raising money.

Jack said: “I wanted to do the triathlon challenge because I wanted to show people not to be scared if you have a stoma bag and you can still do lots of things.

“I really want to raise awareness of people living with stoma bags. The challenge was quite hard, particularly the walking.”

As part of the final leg of his walk, Jack got to complete a lap of the Hartlepool United pitch before their fixture with Halifax Town, where he also got to meet SAFC legend Kevin Phillips.

Jack added: “It was great to walk around the pitch and to meet Kevin Phillips. I’m a big Sunderland fan and it would be great to finish my next challenge at the Stadium of Light.”

Mum Zoe Dale, 28, added: “Hartlepool were very supportive and as soon as we contacted them they got in touch and said it was okay. Our next aim is to finish Jack’s next challenge at the Stadium of Light.

“It’s all about raising awareness about living with a stoma bag and if Jack’s challenge helps to inspire or support even just one person’s life then he will have done his job.

“The idea for the fundraiser came from Jack and I’m extremely proud of his efforts.”

Jack taking part in his bike, run and walk triathlon.

The triathlon was Jack’s third challenge since his operation, with the previous two including running a mile every day throughout October (2023) and his football team Trimdon United wearing purple armbands - the official colour of Colostomy UK - during one of their fixtures.

Despite the pain and discomfort caused by his condition, Jack is a keen footballer and the reason he has taken on active challenges is to show having a stoma bag doesn’t have to stop you taking part in sports.

Zoe said: “All the ideas have come from Jack as he wanted to show people you can still do all these sports with a stoma bag.”

Jack’s challenge has already raised over £4,000 for Colostomy UK, including over £500 from his latest triathlon. You can still donate to Jack’s cause via his JustGiving page.