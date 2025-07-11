From a Chanel number and Royal replications to a £10 Jopling’s dress, a free exhibition of wedding gowns and the fascinating stories they hold has gone on display at a hidden gem.

Kevin Thornhill with his current display | Sunderland Echo

Kevin Thornhill has a collection of 400 wedding dresses donated by brides, which he tours to locations such as Ushaw Historic House in Durham and Hexham Abbey for charity exhibitions.

Over the years, he’s raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities by displaying the dresses, which are a fascinating insight into the changing fashions over the decades, as well as telling the stories of the brides behind the gowns.

Alongside each of the dresses is a panel explaining who wore it and when, from a bride who had a Chanel gown made for her in 1923 only to run away with the chauffeur two days before the nuptials to a wartime dress made from parachute silk.

There's 58 dresses on display at the show | Sunderland Echo

Dressmaker and former bridal shop owner Kevin, from East Herrington, has even made recreations of Royal gowns, including Princess Diana’s iconic dress and that worn by the current Princess of Wales, Catherine.

Due to Kevin’s close relationship with Royal dress maker Sir Norman Hartnell, he even has the original toile of Princess Anne’s wedding dress, which she tried on before the final dress.

His latest display is on show at Queen Street Masonic Temple in the East End and, as well as featuring the dresses, is a great way to see inside one of the city’s oldest buildings.

The dresses tell personal stories as well as that of changing fashions over the decades | Sunderland Echo

While the landscape of Wearside has evolved around it, the temple, which is home to the Phoenix Lodge, remains much as it was when it was built in 1784-5 and is the oldest purpose-built Masonic temple in the world still in use by its original lodge.

More than 50 dresses are on display across the Temple room and in the board room.

They include the dress worn by Kathy Weir, the widow of rugby legend Doddie Weir who died from Motor Neurone Disease, with the exhibition raising funds for MND charity My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

Kathy Weir donated the dress she wore to marry rugby legend Doddie | Sunderland Echo

Although the exhibition is free to visit, collection boxes have already raised hundreds of pounds for the cause.

Speaking about how he amassed such a collection, Kevin said: “I previously worked in theatre, but when my dad died I moved back to the North East and opened a bridal shop in Shotton Colliery.

“People kept saying ‘can I give you my wedding dress’ but I didn’t really want to sell second hand gowns in the shop so just had them in a storage room.

“I also worked in the education department and they asked if there was anything I could do for a fundraiser. We knew we had all these dresses and wondered if we could do anything with them and the history behind them and that’s how the first exhibition came about.

“Whenever people see one of the exhibitions a lot of women offer me their dresses - and I now have 400.”

The current exhibition is called A Century of Wedding Gowns but actually covers more than a century, with the oldest dress on display dating back to 1849 and the newest from 2018.

The dress in the centre is believed to be a Coco Chanel number | Sunderland Echo

With each location, Kevin likes to include as many dresses as possible from the area, so this display features many Sunderland gowns and include dresses made by his grandma Hannah Hoggett who was a tailoress, as well as those purchased from long-gone Sunderland shops like Jopling’s.

“Lots of the brides like to come and see their dresses being put to good use, rather than sat in a box in the loft,” explained Kevin.

Kevin’s Century of Wedding Gowns exhibition at Ushaw last summer was one of the most-visited in the venue’s history and was seen by 24,000 visitors and had to be extended to meet demand.

Kevin is hoping as many people as possible will come down to Phoenix Hall to see the display.

It’s open every day from 10am to 4pm until Sunday, July 27 with Kevin on hand to talk about the display.

All are welcome, just pop in, and there’s plenty of free parking.