It's so special to be in Washington, say cast of hit musical Hamilton

“It’s so special to be in Washington, the place where the first US President’s ancestors lived,” say the cast of Hamilton as they visited Washington Old Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of Hamilton with the Mayor of Sunderland at Washington Old Hall | Submitted

Sunderland Empire is a particularly special date on the Hamilton tour, with the city being home to Washington Old Hall, the ancestral home of America’s first president George Washington who features in the blockbuster musical.

Akmed Junior Khemalai and Marley Fenton, who both have starring roles in the musical about America’s founding fathers, were on hand to kick off Washington’s fourth of July festivities raising the US flag at the historic landmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More I went to see Hamilton as it brings some star-spangled sparkle to Sunderland Empire

They were joined by John Komolafe, a Year 10 pupil from Washington Academy, wearing the Washington Grey’s Uniform of George Washington’s bodyguards.

The cast members raised the stars and stripes as part of an official ceremony that is held at Washington Old Hall every year.

They were joined by representatives from Sunderland City Council, The National Trust, Friends of Washington Old Hall, Washington Academy, Broadway Junior School, George Washington Primary School, John F Kennedy Primary School, Monkwearmouth Academy and Sunderland Youth Council.

Local school children also attended the event | Submitted

Marley Fenton, who plays Alexander Hamilton in the multi award-winning musical blending hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, and which runs at Sunderland Empire until 26 July, said: “It’s so special to be in Washington, the place where the first US President’s ancestors lived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“George Washington is a prominent character in Hamilton, which gives us an insight into the rich history of the US, as he and others began to create its constitution. It’s so cool to be able to shine a light on Sunderland’s unique connection to one of America’s founding fathers.”

Akmed Junior Khemalai, who is cast as George Washington, added: “Washington Old Hall, like the first President whose family lived here, has an unbreakable link with the US’s history and it’s wonderful to celebrate that today, on the fourth of July, an important day for our friends across the pond.”

Sunderland has had a Friendship Agreement with Washington DC since 2006 and is the only non-capital city in the world to be partnered with it, reflecting this unique historical connection.

The relationship brings a range of benefits to Sunderland and sees the two cities and organisations within them, partnering on projects that bring about benefits to communities in both countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is attended by dozens of young people and dignitaries from across the city, with the flag raised last year by SAFC’s chief business officer, David Bruce.

Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque, said: “Our city enjoys a unique friendship with Washington DC, thanks to the special historical connection we share through the Washington family. And this summer, with Hamilton running at the Empire and the Women’s Rugby World opener at the Stadium of Light where England take on the US, there’s so much to celebrate with our American connections.”