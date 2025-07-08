Franz Ferdinand at The Fire Station | Submitted

“It was quite remarkable seeing how everything’s changed. Everything that’s going up and just the life about the place” - says Alex Kapranos as the Franz Ferdinand frontman went back to his roots.

Alex and the band were back in the city to play a sold out gig at The Fire Station to help launch Sunderland Year of Music 2025–2026, a set which saw fans travelling from across the UK and even the continent to witness the band’s electric set.

For the charismatic frontman who spent much of his childhood in Sunderland, living in Roker, the night was a powerful reminder of the city’s rich musical roots and bright future.

Reflecting on the evening and his connection to the city, he said: “It was quite remarkable seeing how everything’s changed. Everything that’s going up and just the life about the place.

“And what a great venue The Fire Station is. It’s a really special place, the atmosphere is very good, and the sound is remarkable. The crowd were great tonight; I just had a bloody good time. I loved it. Very happy to be back home, and very happy to be back with all these good people, playing them some tunes”

Franz Ferdinand helped launch the year with a sold-out gig at The Fire Station. | Sunderland Echo

Frankie Francis, lead singer of Frankie & The Heartstrings and Music Officer at Sunderland Music City, described the night as “another incredible evening in Sunderland’s musical history.

“The gig really helped to reaffirm Sunderland as a Music City and will inspire the local sector to continue to flourish. It really put us on the map.

“Local band bigfatbig opened, who were handpicked by Franz Ferdinand, and their set was incredible. A phenomenal talent with so much energy, they really set the tone for what was to be a memorable evening.”

Sunderland’s growing reputation as a hub for live music and cultural investment is bolstered by significant recent funding from Arts Council England.

This support will fuel grass roots talent development, live performances, community projects, and music education — building a legacy that reaches every corner of the city and beyond.

The gig followed the Welcome to Sunderland Music City launch event last month, headlined by Emeli Sandé, which, together with a host of other gigs throughout the day, saw over 6,000 enjoy live music in the city on June 21.

With more than 500 events planned over the next year, the Sunderland Year of Music builds on Sunderland’s official designation as a global Music City.

This internationally-recognised status was achieved in January 2025, celebrating years of grassroots development and cultural success and ambition.

The formal recognition by the Music Cities Network places Sunderland among a global powerhouse of cities like Berlin, Manchester and Sydney, committed to harnessing music as a tool for social and economic transformation, and marks a bold new chapter in the city’s creative future.

Sunderland Year of Music events are being announced daily; to see the most up-to-date list visit https://musiccity.uk/year-of-music.