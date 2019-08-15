'It's my dream' - Sunderland student picks up 3 A* as she gets ready to start at Cambridge University
St. Aidan’s and St. Anthony’s Catholic Sixth Form students have opened their results – with one teenager looking forward to starting at Cambridge University.
Jasmine Staples, 18, who after sleepless nights of worry opened up her results to find out she would fulfill her dream of studying natural sciences at Cambridge University.
Jasmine worked hard to achieve A* grades in biology, chemistry and maths.
“I’m so happy, it’s been my absolute dream for years,” said Jasmine.
“My dad is very happy for me, as is my mam but I think she wishes I was going to Durham because it’s a lot closer than Cambridge. I know they’re both so pleased for me.”
When asked how she’d be celebrating, Jasmine admitted with a giggle: “I think I’ll have a nap. I didn’t sleep well last night and I think I deserve it.”
Among the other delighted students were Hana Ahmed Elmarakbi and Amelia Avent, both 18.
Amelia said she is ‘buzzing’ to pick up two Bs and a C in English Language, politics and religious studies. While Hana earned A*, A, A in English Literature, biology and chemistry.
Callum Hutchinson, who got 3 A grades in history, economics and maths, said: “I’m overwhelmed but I knew already I was going to Durham University to study economics because I checked this morning. I put a lot of effort in so I’m pleased to get some good back out of it.”
Director of Sixth Form Helen Smith said: “We have some fantastic results here today and we’re so pleased for them. We couldn’t be happier.”