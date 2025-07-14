“We don’t need another shop selling alcohol. We already have problems with antisocial behaviour (ASB) and this is only going to make it worse” - the words of Concord residents after a proposed new convenience store has been granted a licence to sell alcohol.

The premises at unit 5 Spout Lane, which had been a carpet and flooring shop, is now listed as Spout Lane Convenience Store.

Shakilah Ahmed outside the site of the proposed shop and inset local resident Chris Gardner. | Neil Fatkin

In May, the shop’s owner John Marshal Muthukumar, submitted an application to Sunderland City Council seeking permission for the “sale of alcohol off the premises” between 7am and 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

The application was discussed last week at a City Council Licensing Sub-Committee meeting where councillors approved the premises licence application.

The Council imposed more than 20 conditions accompanying the issuing of the licence and also highlighted the lengthy deliberation which took placed based around the key licensing criteria before granting the licence.

The site of where the new shop will be located. | Neil Fatkin

However local residents, a number of whom actually live on Spout Lane next to the site of the new store, have been left furious at the decision.

One of those is Christopher Gardner, 56, who attended the Council meeting to officially register his objections.

Local resident Christopher Gardner. | Neil Fatkin

Speaking to the Echo Christopher said: “This place is like the Wild West on a Friday and Saturday night and the last thing we need is another shop selling cheap alcohol.

“You will get people staggering out of the pub and straight into the shop. I already often get the police knocking on my door after fights have broken out, asking me if I have seen anything. We are only a street of six houses and we as residents feel very vulnerable when compared to a large housing estate.

“We already have five or six off-licences in Concord. We don’t need another one and I would urge the Council to rethink their decision.”

Neighbour Elizabeth Tilling, 82, who has lived in her Spout Lane property for 45 years, also wrote a letter to the Council objecting to the decision.

She said: “We have enough problems with fights breaking out at night after people have been drinking. Selling more cheap alcohol is just going to add to the problem.

“Another objection is that we already have a number of convenience stores in Concord and this is going to damage these businesses.”

Another resident who asked to remain anonymous said ASB in the area is already impacting on her leaving her house.

She said: “On an evening you already have a lot of people out drinking. I find it very intimidating and I do feel threatened to the point where I don’t go out.

“Another shop selling alcohol is just going to add to the problem.”

Over 250 people have now signed a petition objecting the granting of a licence.

One of those is local resident John Ali, 40, who said: “ASB is already a problem in this area of Concord. You get a lot of teenagers drinking and having another shop selling cheap alcohol is just going to add to the problem.

“The Council needs to rethink its decision.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Shakilah Ahmed who has owned a convenience store in Concord for the last 35 years.

Shakilah Ahmed. | Neil Fatkin

She said: “This licence is going to affect the whole community. Concord has lots of pubs and there’s already eight shops which sell alcohol.

“You already get people sitting down here at the carpark drinking or in the underpass causing ASB and it can be very intimidating for local people, particularly the pensioners.

“The Council needs to rethink this decision.”

In order for a licence to be granted, the Licensing Sub-Committee had to consider the four key criteria of the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance, and the protection of children from harm.

After “lengthy deliberation” the Committee decided to grant the application.

Despite the concerns raised by local residents regarding ASB they said they have experienced, the minutes from the Licensing Sub-Committee meeting stated: “There is no evidence from the Police of ASB/ crime disorder problems in relation to the proposed location, particularly of noise issues or groups congregating or other criminal behaviour raised by this application.”

On the issue of nuisance the minutes highlighted: “There were generic issues mentioned but nothing specific by way of evidence that the application would undermine the Licensing Objectives.

“There were no concerns raised by Public Health or Environmental Health as relevant Authorities.”

On the issue of protection of children, the minutes stated there were “generic issues mentioned but nothing specific by way of evidence that the application would undermine the Licensing Objectives”.

No concerns were raised by Public Health.

On the issue of public safety, as well as the other listed criteria of concerns, more than 20 conditions have been applied to the issuing of the licence.

The conditions included matters such as CCTV, staff training, a ‘challenge 25’ policy, refusals register protocols, not selling single cans of lager, beer, cider or perry, customer notices, supporting crime prevention initiatives and refusing sales to “individuals identified as street drinkers”.

It was also noted that the premises would “not stock, display or sell any lager, beer, cider or perry products in plastic bottles of 2.49 litres or above, with an ABV content of 5.5 per cent and above”, although this restriction “shall not apply to premium products such as craft or speciality beer, lager or cider.”

The application also highlighted the shop would initially have scaled back operating hours of 7am-9pm.

The Licensing Committee also heard how applicant John Marshal Muthukumar was an “experienced licensee” with a “very good track record”.

They also heard how Mr Muthukumar had “15 years experience managing other retail outlets” and confirmed “his intention is not to operate as a standard off-licence store where alcohol is the main focus”.