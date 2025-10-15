“The staff at the hospice will do anything for my mam’s needs and we just wanted to do this to give something back”

The words of loving daughter Zoe Spencer who along with other members of her family has raised nearly £400 for St Benedict’s Hospice after hosting a wrestling event at Cheers Bar in Sunderland.

The wrestling event in aid of St Benedict's Hospice. | Imperial Wrestling Federation.

Zoe, 34, who lives in Ryhope, said: “My mam has cancer and she has been in the hospice for 12 weeks, where she is receiving end of life care.

“We’ve also had other family members who have been cared for there. The staff are always there for you as a family and will do anything that my mam needs.

“We just wanted to do something to show our support for the staff and to raise some money. As well as people buying tickets for the event, we also had a raffle and a cake stall.”

Lilith winning the St Benedict's Hospice trophy. | Imperial Wrestling Federation

Zoe’s partner John McEwan, AKA Dagon, and friend Joe McDougall, AKA Persona, run local wrestling events company Imperial Wrestling Federation and decided to host their Reign of Terror event to help raise vital funds for the hospice.

Wrestlers travelled from across the north of England and Scotland to take part in the event.

John, 35, said: “Our wrestling referee Brian Chapplow works at St Benedict’s and after seeing seeing the great work they are doing keeping my mother in law comfortable, we wanted to give something back to the hospice.”

The event turned into a real family affair.

Lilith showing her nanna her trophy. | Imperial Wrestling Federation

John added: “My daughter Lily McEwan, AKA Lilith, and son Leland McEwan, AKA Spawn, wrestled in the show. It meant a lot to them as they've spent a lot of time at St Benedict’s visiting their nanna over the last 12 weeks.

“Lilith won the main event rumble, winning the St Benedict’s Hospice trophy.”

The family have already raised £388 but further donations can be made via the hospice’s fundraising page.

The family are planning on running another wrestling event at Cheers Bar on November 15 at 6pm. Further details can be found on the Imperial Wrestling Federation Facebook page.