“It’s going to be very emotional” - the words of Washington man Colin Hoggarth who is going to be walking 110 miles across the country in memory of four friends who have passed away from cancer, and to raise vital funds for the charities close to their hearts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin, 59, will be walking from The Steps pub in Washington Village to The Wainwright pub in Keswick in memory of one of his best friends who passed away from cancer in 2022 at the age of 48.

Colin Hoggarth and his pet dog Stanley will be walking in memory of their friends and to raise money for charities close to their hearts. | Colin Hoggarth

He will be joined in his cross Pennine trek by his pet terrier dog Stanley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin, who works in construction, said: “I was going to do the walk last year on what would have been his fiftieth birthday, but I was ill from Covid, and so I’ve decided to do it this year on what will be my sixtieth birthday.

“He was cared for by the Mamillan nurses and his wife has asked me to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Colin will be walking a distance of 110 miles. | Colin Hoggarth

Colin is going to be walking to support two other friends, one a veteran who died from cancer in June last year (2024), and another who lost his wife to cancer in 2022.

He is also going to be walking for friends who tragically lost their teenage daughter in October (2024). She was also battling cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin said: “The walk is going to be very emotional and I’m going to be thinking about all these people on my way. I’ve set a target of £4,000 with 40% going to Macmillan Cancer Support, 20% going to Cancer Research UK, and 20% going to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“The final 20% will go to Help the Heroes who really supported my friend when he was ill.”

Colin is set to embark on his walk from The Steps on Saturday June 7 and is due to arrive in Keswick on Saturday June 14.

He said: “I’ve got support from a friend who is going to drive my campervan, so I’ve got somewhere to stay each night, and I’ve got people joining me at different stages of the walk - I won’t be on my own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before I get to Keswick, I’m going to be meeting some family and friends in Threlkeld and they are going to join me for the final leg of the walk into Keswick.”

Colin has set up a JustGiving page and has already raised £2,715 towards his initial £4,000 target.

He said: “Any donations will be really appreciated and if I raise more than my target I will donate the additional money to Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.