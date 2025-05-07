Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“I was proud of what we had achieved and felt great satisfaction we had defeated the Nazis, but it was tempered with the sorrow of those who we had lost, including my own brother”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poignant words of Washington’s own 101-year-old RAF WWII hero Tom Davidson who was recounting his feelings on VE Day as the nation remembers the efforts and sacrifices of his generation, 80 years on from the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Tom Davidson, 101, with a photograph of his Halifax Bomber crew. | National World

Tom, who now lives in Holly House Care Home in Albany, Washington, recalled the exact moment he heard of the Nazi surrender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom, who flew a total of 36 missions as an inflight RAF engineer, said: “Our last mission had been in March 1945 and our squadron was on stand down. At the time of the announcement I was working as a flight instructor at RAF Lossiemouth.

“We found out via the communications tannoy at the air base.

“There was an initial feeling of excitement, but even though the war was over in Europe, we knew we could still be sent out to fight in the Far East. We had defeated the Nazis, but we still had the Japanese to take care of.

“After the initial feeling of elation it was followed by a feeling of being drained at what we had been through and the comrades I had lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For a long-time I suffered from nightmares and had a guilt complexion about why I had survived and others hadn’t.”

One of those was his own brother Frank, who had also been a flight engineer in the RAF.

Frank was shot down in 1943, just days after Tom had enlisted with the RAF. His remains and that of three other members of his crew were found four years later and are now buried in Rheinberg War Cemetery in Germany.

Tom said: “The loss of my brother was such a big thing. I say a prayer for him everyday. I’ve had the last 82 years and he didn’t get to come home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you survived was to a large extent down to luck, but I had a wonderfully skilled crew.”

The role of fate and luck was never more apparent than on Tom’s first mission with RAF 466 and his crew members, pilot Pat Gillis, bomb aimer Lawrie Lovelock, navigator Ray Woods, wireless operator and air gunner Nev Adams, rear gunner Bill Allan and upper gunner Bluey Edwards.

Tom said: “We were carrying out a bombing raid on German chemical plant in Strekrade. I left behind a letter to my soon to be wife, Mary, who was serving in the Land Army. We did it before every mission, just in case we didn’t return.

“As we boarded our Halifax Bomber I didn’t feel any excitement, just fear and anxiety at what was to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Davidson with a photograph of his RAF Driffield squadron. | National World

Before taking off, Tom and his crew had been chatting to another team in the squadron, named C Charlie.

Tom added: “Each tour of service you would fly 25 missions and they only had three to go. They said to ‘fly alongside us and you will be alright’.”

And so early in 1944 Tom embarked on his first mission with his bomber cruising at the starboard side of C Charlie, but it wasn’t long before the brutal horrors of combat became only too apparent.

As an emotional Tom recalled: “We were over Germany, about forty miles from our target when I saw what looked like a big black box in the sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was what was known as a box barrage - enemy anti-aircraft fire going off all around us.

“We couldn’t fly around it and it wasn’t long before I saw planes getting hit and going down.

“Next thing I remember seeing was C Charlie getting hit. She was on fire with smoke and flames all over her.

“I saw two of their crew members eject and their parachutes opened. I’m not sure what happened to the third person, but all I saw was a torso go past my window before C Charlie completely exploded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next few minutes are somewhat of a blur for Tom as he struggled to comprehend the horrific reality of what was unfolding around him.

He said: “The next thing I remember is hearing Nev on the wireless calling to me and asking if I was alright.

“He said he had been trying to get me to respond for the last five minutes and I hadn’t replied.

“When I looked down I could see I had also been physically sick. I must have been so petrified with fear or shock that I had blanked out for that period.”

It was at this point Tom realised they had also been hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “We had a red warning light for one of our engines and so I quickly switched off the feather and we had to fly the rest of the mission on three engines.

“We didn’t realise how much damage had been caused but it’s only when we returned to base that we saw the extent of the impact as whatever hit us created a hole the size of a door.”

Despite the damage, Tom and his crew dropped their bombs on their target before making an about turn and heading back for the safety of RAF Driffield.

He said: “Once over Belgium we were accompanied by six RAF Hurricane planes who could see the damage we had sustained and escorted us back to base.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, despite only having two more missions left to fly, they were not accompanied by the crew of C Charlie, who tragically like many of Tom’s comrades, including his brother, had made the ultimate sacrifice.

VE Day celebrations

Recalling the celebratory events after hearing the war in Europe was over, Tom said: “I remember joining all the other RAF instructors and we went for a celebration drink at a pub in the village near the base. It was actually pretty quiet.

“The following day, VE Day plus one as it was known, was a national holiday and we had a big party in the sergeants’ mess. There was lots of singing and dancing. I did have a drink, but I was on duty at midnight for the changing of the daily crew.

“I spoke with my wife Mary who said there had been lots of street parties back home in the North East.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his plans to recognise the 80th anniversary of VE Day Tom added: “My feelings will be very similar as at the time, although I have a lot to be thankful for.

“I will be thinking about my brother, Frank, although I do everyday. We are going to be having a celebration here (at the care home) and there is going to be a singer performing the old war songs.

“If anybody asks about my experiences of the war then I don’t mind talking about it.

Returning Home

Tom didn’t end up getting sent out to the Far East and six months later returned to his native North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The first thing I did was give my wife a cuddle. We weren’t treated as heroes, but this is something that has never bothered me. I didn’t join up for any fame or glory, I just wanted to help beat the Nazis, which we did.

“But I do hope we never forget. It was a great sacrifice. Life was taken, families broken and they were people I knew

“I was in a reserved occupation and could have stayed at home, but I knew we needed to put a stop to the Nazis.

Lessons of war

Tom believes it’s important we never forget the sacrifices made, but feels lessons have not been learned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s extremely important we remember the lessons of war. This is human life we are talking about. We are all only given one life and why can’t we live it in peace?

“Why do people want to take over someone else’s country. It saddens me what is happening at the moment, particularly what is happening out in Palestine. It’s depressing that lessons don’t seem to have been learned.

“I feel very proud of what we did - we had to defeat the Nazis at all costs as the potential consequences were so evil. It was a wonderful feeling knowing that Europe was free, Britain was free - that’s all you want in life, freedom.”

You can watch the full interview with Tom on Shots TV or by tuning into Freeview channel 262 at 7.15pm on VE Day (May 8).