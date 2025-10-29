It was a special moment to read my new book to other neonatal families in Sunderland

“It was a very special moment to read to families who’ve been through similar journeys,” says a Sunderland illustrator who has used her own experiences of being a neonatal mum to help other families.

Hannah Graham has created book, Looking Through the Plastic, to help parents and siblings when they need the support of specialist care for their new arrival.

Illustrator Hannah Graham with her son Peter Graham who was born prematurely. | Sunderland Echo

The book was launched earlier this month at Sunderland Royal Hospital, where Hannah and husband Mark, a pharmacist with South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust (STSFT), spent time following the arrival of their son Peter in 2018.

Peter arrived three months early, weighing just 1lb 7oz, and spent up until the time he was due in hospital.

This week, Hannah headed down to her local bookshop, Waterstones at the Bridges, for a special storytelling session.

Hannah has been hosting local storytelling sessions | Emmalyn K Photograph

Hannah’s book is aimed at gently introducing young readers, and their families, to experiences of the neonatal ward, fostering compassion and understanding through a relatable story of premature birth.

Hannah said: “It was a very special moment to read to families who’ve been through similar journeys.

“This book helps children understand what others may have gone through and shows the power of reading to connect, comfort, and inspire.

Hannah signing books in Sunderland | @jd.kane.photography

“The book provides a way for siblings to feel empowered and involved in a really hard time. There are a limited number of books that are out there for children going through this experience. I really hope this books helps siblings and families to be able to process what is happening together. “

Guests at the Waterstones Sunderland book launch included The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque, who said: “ We have met Hannah at several events where she has been illustrating, however, it is really wonderful to see another side to her illustrations in this new book.

“We were very keen to support her at the launch as we really believe in the importance of reading and for supporting families that go through this journey”.

Before its public launch, Looking Through the Plastic was privately shared with families at Sunderland Royal Hospital Neonatal Unit and Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI), with the support of Tiny Lives, the RVI-based neonatal charity that funded the first 500 copies.

Since then, parents from across the region have reached out to express their support and eagerness to share the book with their children.

Kelly Blakeney, Chief Officer of Tiny Lives, said: “Tiny Lives are delighted to be able to provide this beautiful book to brothers and sisters of babies receiving neonatal care, across both Sunderland and RVI neonatal units, where Hannah spent her own neonatal journey.

“Supporting siblings is such an important part of supporting the whole family, and we’re proud to make this resource available to families thanks to the generosity of our supporters.”

It all began in a Sunderland coffee shop

The book is helping other families | Sunderland Echo

Hannah’s story began in September 2024 at Shahi Chai, a coffee shop near Sunderland hospital, where she first met Claire Campbell and Ailie Hodgson, neonatal care professionals who inspired and encouraged her to write the book.

“Claire and Ailie came to find me and encouraged me to write this book. If it wasn’t for their initiative, it might never have existed,” said Hannah.

Ailie Hodgson, Neonatal Care Coordinator, added, “Looking Through the Plastic is illustrated with magical, colourful pictures and lovely references to the North East. I know this book will make a real difference to families and highlight the importance of reading to your baby in neonatal care and beyond.”

Also attending the Sunderland launch were members of the Patient Advisory Group, supported by the Northern Neonatal Network, a collection of mothers who volunteer their time to share their lived experiences and support new NICU families and future parents.

Allison Potter, Manager of the National Literacy Trust Middlesbrough, said, “I really hope we can get copies of this book into as many NICUs as possible!”

Looking Through the Plastic is now available to purchase via Hannah’s online store:https://hannah-graham-story-teller-limited.sumupstore.com/