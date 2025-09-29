It all feels really exciting says Sunderland talent Tom A.Smith on release of new EP

“I’m really proud of this and every inch of it’s me. It all feels really exciting,” says Sunderland talent Tom A.Smith as he releases his new EP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Out not via Fiction Records, new EP, Say What You Want, is also released alongside bold new single I Don’t Blame You.

Tom A.Smith | Submitted

Written, self-produced and mixed by Tom, 21, from East Rainton, the record marks a change in sound for Tom and his band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the focus track, I Don’t Blame You, Tom said: “I wanted to make something that didn’t take itself too seriously. I self-produced and mixed the track and I wanted to keep the new electronic sound whilst also concentrating on the groove. We’ve been playing it live over the summer and it’s been a lot of people’s favourite.”

The singer-songwriter from East Rainton first started learning guitar when he was four and he’s hardly put it down since, performing at some of the country’s biggest festivals and writing close to 800 songs with 50 hours of music on his SoundCloud.

His new music features a video directed by Tom’s bandmate Katie Anderson and the former Houghton Kepier pupil said the songs have been getting a great response.

“I have been overwhelmed by the response, from announcing the EP right up to its release, from all the support it’s received to selling out the vinyl pre-orders within a couple of days. Everything feels really exciting for me at the moment and releasing this EP on Fiction Records sums it all up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was another busy summer for Tom with highlights including a big hometown outdoor show as part of the Summer Parties series at The Fire Station where he was joined on stage by Mackem legend Dave Stewart.

Tom is set to play a young version of Dave in a film and about the musician and producer’s colourful life.

Still only 21, Tom A. Smith is already becoming one of the UK’s most promising songwriters.

He’s played Glastonbury, BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and supported a who’s-who of modern British rock. From Sam Fender and Catfish and the Bottlemen to Elton John, who hand-picked him to open his Hyde Park show in 2022.