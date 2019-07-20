Is this Sunderland's cheapest house? Grangetown cottage set to go under the hammer with £20,000 guide price
Looking for an investment opportunity or even a first family home, but forced to watch the pennies?
Then this Grangetown cottage could be the answer to your dreams.
The two-bedroom end terrace property in Grange Street South is due to go under the hammer at Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham at the end of the month.
And with a guide price of just £20,000, you could snap up a bargain.
There is still time to inspect the house, too, with opening viewing sessions between 1.3pm and 2pm on Saturday, July 20; Wednesday, July 24; and Saturday July 27, ahead of the auction which is scheduled for 7pm on Tuesday, July 30.
The single-story property is conveniently located close to the Grangetown shopping area, as well as to the bus routes into the city centre. Park Lane Interchange and Sunderland Central railway station are both less than two miles away.
For families with young children, Grangetown Primary School is less than quarter of a mile away, while for those with secondary school age children, Southmoor Academy is only half a mile.
Both primary school and academy are rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors.
It is only a short walk to ocen Road, which allows access to Hendon promenade and beach.
Entrance is from thr street through a uPVC door into the hallway with cupboard.
The 12'6 x 11'6 lounge is rear facing and features a decorative fire surround.
The kitchen measures 11'6 x 9'9 and has a range of wall and floor units, with tiled splash backs and extractor hood, and allows access to the yard at the rear of the house.
A 7'3 x 7'0 bathroom features WC, pedestal sink, bath, and radiator.
The first bedroom measures 12' x 15'6 and the second is 13' x 7'.
All windows and external doors are uPVC and the property is fully centrally-heated.
Similar properties in the street have sold for £61,250 and £73,500 in recent years, while those on sale within half a mile are on the market for between £64,000 and £89,995.