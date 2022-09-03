Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Budding player Kyril Edward Dimmock celebrated his big day on Saturday, September 3 with a trip to the soft play and an Italian lunch – with an exciting safari-themed party planned to round off the occasion.

And he was certainly dressed for the festivities, showing his red and white stripes proudly in full football kit and posing for his birthday picture on a chair decorated in Sunderland colours.

Mum Laura Dimmock, 24, told the Echo: “I only officially got my season ticket this season, but I have been attending games on and off since being a young girl with my Dad.

A big happy birthday to Kyril Edward Dimmock, who is turning 1 today! Picture: Laura Dimmock.

"I was lucky to see Sunderland win at Wembley back in May to get promoted which was an amazing weekend to experience!”

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is the majority shareholder in Sunderland AFC, owning a 51% stake in the club.

He came to the Stadium of Light in February 2021, taking over the club from previous owner Stewart Donald.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Sunderland's owner.

Laura, of Grangetown, did not know she was expecting a boy during her pregnancy.

And with the club’s takeover happening just months before her baby’s birth, Kyril was the boy’s name that stuck in her mind thanks to a suggestion from her own mum – and doesn’t it suit this football star of the future!

Many happy returns to young Kyril as he turns one today. He’s Sunderland from birth!

If you’ve got a young SAFC supporter in your house, you can share their name and photograph with us on the Echo’s Facebook page here.