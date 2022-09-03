Is this SAFC's youngest fan? Meet Sunderland's OTHER Kyril as young supporter celebrates first birthday
A young Sunderland fan named for the club’s owner celebrated his first birthday in full football club colours.
Budding player Kyril Edward Dimmock celebrated his big day on Saturday, September 3 with a trip to the soft play and an Italian lunch – with an exciting safari-themed party planned to round off the occasion.
And he was certainly dressed for the festivities, showing his red and white stripes proudly in full football kit and posing for his birthday picture on a chair decorated in Sunderland colours.
Mum Laura Dimmock, 24, told the Echo: “I only officially got my season ticket this season, but I have been attending games on and off since being a young girl with my Dad.
Most Popular
-
1
Tunstall Road in Ashbrooke closed due to fallen tree - Sunderland City Council teams working to clear debris
-
2
Whitburn Village Cafe celebrates 50 years of serving up delights as it goes from strength-to-strength
-
3
Watch as devastated Sunderland Rainbow Hub Cafe manager reveals how he burst into tears after cafe was targeted by thieves
-
4
Coventry City fan who threw flare inside Stadium of Light fails in bid to have banning order ended early
-
5
One person taken to hospital as car overturns on A690 near Houghton Cut
"I was lucky to see Sunderland win at Wembley back in May to get promoted which was an amazing weekend to experience!”
Read More
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is the majority shareholder in Sunderland AFC, owning a 51% stake in the club.
He came to the Stadium of Light in February 2021, taking over the club from previous owner Stewart Donald.
Laura, of Grangetown, did not know she was expecting a boy during her pregnancy.
And with the club’s takeover happening just months before her baby’s birth, Kyril was the boy’s name that stuck in her mind thanks to a suggestion from her own mum – and doesn’t it suit this football star of the future!
Many happy returns to young Kyril as he turns one today. He’s Sunderland from birth!
If you’ve got a young SAFC supporter in your house, you can share their name and photograph with us on the Echo’s Facebook page here.
Ha’way the Lads!