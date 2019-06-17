International motor retailer's Wearside dealership sponsors St Benedict's Hospice
A hospice is gearing up for a packed summer of fund-raising with the help of a new big-name sponsor.
Motor retailer Wearside Audi in Sunderland has pledged its support to St Benedict’s Hospice and has become a ‘Team Benedict Sponsor’ as its staff get ready for a range of fund-raising activities over the coming months.These include the hospice's Sunflower Day on June 21, which encourages businesses, schools and community groups to wear yellow.Staff are also training hard for this year’s Great North Run, having just completed the annual Sunderland 10K.The dealership was prompted to support the hospice after members of its staff formed personal links to its services.