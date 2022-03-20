Sunday, March 20 is the UN's International Day of Happiness and this year, people are being reminded that their actions matter and we can all play a part in bringing more compassion into the world.

As the world works to spread happiness by sharing positive messages, connecting with loved ones and supporting good causes where possible, we asked the Echo readers to shout out their happy places in and around Sunderland.

From a trip to the seaside to being in strong voice at the Stadium of Light, here are some of your choices. Click here to add your own to the post.

1. Roker and Seaburn beaches The coastline was a popular choice when it came to choosing a happy place. Diane Cooper said: "Our lovely beaches, can't beat them, so lucky to live here." Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Stadium of Light While the score may not always be what you want, there's no denying the match-day atmosphere. Sandra Hall said: "My second home, The Stadium of Light!" Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Empire Theatre We missed trips to the theatre during lockdown. Neil Emmerson said: "Sunderland Empire Theatre, I love musicals." Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Roker Park You just can't beat an afternoon at the park! Roker Park got a shout out from Sharon Cleminson and Sandra Jane Krokidis. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales