Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity which champions diversity has celebrated 15 years in Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The International Community Organisation of Sunderland (ICOS) celebrated the milestone with a party at Carnival House in Southwick, reflecting its commitment to supporting and advocating for migrants in the community.

ICOS is celebrating 15 years in the city | Submitted

Since its inception, ICOS has aimed to be a beacon of hope for those navigating the challenges of settling in a new country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2009, ICOS has evolved from a local community-driven initiative into a registered charity in 2011. Today, it has a dedicated team of 10 staff members and hundreds of volunteers.

Over the years, the organisation has provided life-changing services to thousands of individuals in the North East, addressing their needs in areas such as language, employment, housing, and legal advice.

ICOS members say they are proud to have been instrumental in combating discrimination, promoting equality, and building a more inclusive community.

Part of its work includes various workstreams, including Women, Environment, Advice & Advocacy, Empowerment, Employability, Sport, and Wellbeing, to empower migrants to reach their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity was also among the first to establish an Eastern European women's group, providing a safe space for well-being and skills enhancement.

The organisation, which shares close ties with the Eastern European community, has received numerous accolades for its work, including the Charity Excellence Quality Mark, the Tyne and Wear Citizen’s Deep Listening Award, and the Sunderland BME Network One Voice Community Awards.

The charity also works closely with a variety of partners, including the Sunderland Black and Minority Ethnic Network, local councils, health authorities, emergency services, and local businesses.

Michal Chantkowski, Development and Services Manager- ICOS (International Community Organisation of Sunderland) said: “We have been on a journey. When I first joined ICOS as a member and a volunteer, back in September 2009, I saw ICOS as a conduit for social justice, a tool to fight oppression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having seen exploitation and discrimination, I sought to challenge it. But ICOS has proven to be much more than a vehicle to challenge inequality. It has also been about empowerment, people coming together, and friendship."

As the charity celebrates its 15th birthday, the team say they acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead, such as funding constraints, negative narratives about migrants, and the changing demographics of the community, but remain committed to helping create a more welcoming and inclusive society.

You can support the work of ICOS here.