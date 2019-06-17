Sunderland University student Alex Costin, 21, explores trans-masculine subjects in his work.

From giant wall sculptures to photographs that break gender boundaries – the city’s galleries have been taken over by young artists of the future.

For the first time, artwork from University of Sunderland students will be on display at Sunderland’s Museum and Winter Gardens as part of their final year degree show.

Sunderland University student Jane Dennis with her exhibition at the National Glass Centre.

Collections will also be housed the Priestman Building and National Glass Centre in the city.

Professor Kevin Petrie, head of the School of Art and Design at the University of Sunderland, said: “I’m really excited that our design students will be showing their graphic design, illustration, animation, games art and fashion design in Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens for the first time.

“We also have fine art and photography, video and digital imaging showing in our city centre Priestman Building and glass and ceramics and art and design foundation in the National Glass Centre.”

Alex Costin, 21, from Bradford, is among those exhibiting their work.

Sunderland University student Jessica Nichol, 19.

His photography explores trans-masculine subjects and tells their stories.

Alex, who was born female, is in the transitioning process and wanted his piece to represent those he had met along his journey.

Other works include photographs taken by Isabel Mathias, 22, from Hebburn, who used showcases the devastation caused by three earthquakes that hit the Italian village of San Ginesio, where her grandparents live.

Student Jane Dennis, 40, used glass and ceramics to create a giant wall sculpture made up of over 1,000 pieces.

Sunderland University student Sarah Whitelaw with some of her work at the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.

The sculpture called One-in-Three aims to represent the struggle of everyday life and highlight how one in three people suffer from some kind of mental health issue.

Jessica Nichol, 19, who studied a Foundation Diploma in Art and Design, created digitally-inspired work to reflect the world in which we live and the place of humans in it.

Fashion Design and Promotion student Sarah Whitelaw, 23, was inspired by her grandfather who was a soldier in the Second World War, to create a range of ladies wear designs which reflect military and utility trends as part of her new brand, Miller & Whitelaw.

Fine Art student Andrew Parkin, 57, from Seburn, built his final year work around the Armed Forces and examined the issue of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Sunderland University student Andrew Parkin with his exhibition.

He used created a series of artworks, sculptures and 3D images to complete his degree show piece.

Degree Shows 2019: Where and when to see them

Show: Animation and Games Art, Game and App Design, Graphic Design, Illustration and Design, Fashion Design and Promotion. Location: Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens. When: Until Sunday, July 7. Show: Photography, Video and Digital Imaging. Location: Priestman Gallery. When: Until Friday, June 21. Show: Fine Art. Location: Priestman Studios. When: Until Friday, June 21. Show: Glass and Ceramics. Location: National Glass Centre, Riverside Rooms. When: Until Sunday, June 23. Show: Foundation Art and Design. Location: National Glass Centre Studios. When: Now

Sunderland University student Aaisha Ali with her exhibition at the National Glass Centre.