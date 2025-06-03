I've launched a Pamper Truck that's bringing pink parties to your doorstep

Kids who love to be pampered are set to be tickled pink by the latest addition to the party scene.

Seaham businesswoman Regan Freeman inside the converted Luton van | Sunderland Echo

Seaham businesswoman Regan Freeman has already had great success with her Blow Lounge salon and Pamper Hut in Adelaide Row.

Complete with candy floss, sparkles and glitter, the Pamper Hut is aimed specifically at little ones for parties as well as treat days with their parents or guardians.

In light of its popularity, Regan has now taken the pamper parties on the road with The Pamper Truck.

Regan has juggled her day job with converting the LWB low loader Luton van - 90% of which she did herself, with Sunderland-based Wrap Monkey Vehicle Wrapping giving it a distinctive baby pink look.

You can't miss the pink van | Sunderland Echo

The 5ft7in-long van, which was previously used by a glass company, now has hair and make up stations, a DIY facial bar, pedicure basins, a craft area, karaoke, doughnut wall, Popsecco wall and even a glitter catwalk that can be rolled out.

Since Regan launched the truck a couple of weeks ago, it’s been turning plenty of heads around Sunderland and Seaham.

“It’s very pink and very in your face, you can’t miss us. Every corner we take, heads are turning,” said the salon owner.

The truck has hair and makeup stations and more | Sunderland Echo

The Pamper Truck can host 12 children at any one time, but packages can also cater makeup and craft activities for up to 150 children with 12 at a time using the truck.

The packages are priced from £350, which is for six children using the truck for two hours and seven treatments. The price also includes free travel to any SR postcode and 50p per mile after that.

To hire the Pamper Truck and its party package you will need three car parking spaces and a flat surface.

The truck even has its own pedicure stations | Sunderland Echo

Regan says the demand for pamper parties is huge and they get a great reaction from the kids on party days.

“The demand for pamper parties and pamper activities was massive. We wanted to take our salon on the road and bring the salon to you, so that's where the idea for the pamper truck originally came from,” she explained.

The businesswoman has received lots of enquiries since launching, from as far afield as Derby, and says the kids who’ve had a party in the truck so far love the experience.

“The children's faces is unreal,” she said. “They're so surprised, they're always so shocked. It's everything they can literally dream of in one place. So when you see them come on board, they're just amazed.”